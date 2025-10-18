Delhi traffic advisory for Diwali: Restrictions in Chandni Chowk from Oct 18–21. Check parking locations, diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisories from 18 to 21 October on the occasion of Diwali keeping in mind celebrations at the Chandni Chowk area and surrounding markets.

These restrictions will be applicable from 2 pm to 10 pm daily.

Diversions and restrictions: No buses/commercial vehicles via Netaji Subhash Marg (diverted at T-Point)

* Diversions from Chhatta Rail, Shanti Van Chowk, Delhi Gate & GPO Chowk

* No e-rickshaws/autos/cycle rickshaws past Chhatta Rail Chowk

Designated parking will be allowed at Parade Ground, ASI Parking, Dangal Maidan, and Omaxe Mall. Roadside parking will be prohibited on the days in question.

The advisory also says that all buses, including DTC buses, and all commercial vehicles coming from Daryaganj side on Netaji Subhash Marg will be diverted from T-Point Subhash Marg towards Shanti Van.

Vehicles coming from Old Delhi Railway Station or Lothian Road will be diverted from Chhatta Rail towards Salimgarh by-pass.

Additional diversions may be enforced from Shanti Van Chowk, Delhi Gate Chowk, and GPO Chowk.

'Deepotsav' at Kartavya Path today The Delhi government, on Saturday, organised a Deepotsav at the Kartavya Path from 6 pm. The event fratured 1.51 lakh diyas, along with Ram Katha, a drone show, and various cultural performances.

"From 6 PM this evening on Kartavya Path. A grand chain of 1.51 lakh lamps, along with Ram Katha, a drone show, and cultural performances, Delhi is celebrating its first divine 'Deepotsav'. This event is a cultural awakening of our Hindu festivals; it is a moment of the resurgence of faith, self-pride, and eternal tradition. Let us become witnesses to this historic moment," Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had written on X.

Fire crackers' use in Delhi-NCR may rise by 40% this Diwali A study has reported that after the Supreme Court allowed the bursting of green crackers in the Delhi-NCR region on the occasion of Diwali, the use of the same might rise by 40 per cent this year.

The study by LocalCircles, conducted among more than 38,000 residents in the Delhi-NCR region, says, "34 per cent of families in Delhi-NCR surveyed are likely to burn crackers this Diwali; half of them may also burn regular crackers in addition to the green ones," as per PTI.

The Supreme Court has allowed the sale and bursting of CSIR-NEERI-certified green crackers, which will also have QR codes. These crackers can be burst from October 18 to 20 from 6 am to 7 am in the morning and 8 pm to 10 pm in the night.

Significance of Diwali Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated festivals of India, and the larger Indian diaspora spread across the world. The festival marks the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

The festival, also known as the Festival of Lights, marks the occasion of Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana in a fierce battle. Homes are cleaned and illuminated with lights during the festival.

Goddess Lakshmi, the diety of wealth and prosperity, is also worshipped on this day.