Delhi traffic advisory for Independence Day 2025: Routes closed, diversions, timings - All you need to know

Delhi: As the Capital gears up for 79th Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory for August 15, imposing a wide range of traffic restrictions across the city.
The traffic restrictions in Delhi will be in effect from 4am to 10 am, with the public advised to plan travel accordingly, avoid affected stretches, and use public transport wherever possible, officials said on Thursday.
Here's a detailed list of all the roads that would be closed to the general public from 4am to 10am:
Commuters without parking labels for the Independence Day rehearsal and celebrations have been advised to avoid several roads during the restricted hours. These include:
As per the Delhi Police Traffice Advisory, other affected stretches include Esplanade Road, Ring Road near Rajghat and Shanti Van, and the Ring Road slip road to Salim Garh Bypass.
Restrictions will also be imposed around Ring Road from Subhash Park to ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.
Only vehicles with authorised labels or passes will be permitted to enter the restricted zone.
As alternate routes for travel between the northern and southern parts of the city during the restricted hours, people have been advised to use designated alternative routes.
