Delhi traffic advisory for Independence Day 2025: Routes closed, diversions, timings - All you need to know

Delhi: As the Capital gears up for 79th Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory for August 15, imposing a wide range of traffic restrictions across the city.

The traffic restrictions in Delhi will be in effect from 4am to 10 am, with the public advised to plan travel accordingly, avoid affected stretches, and use public transport wherever possible, officials said on Thursday.

Which roads will be closed? Here's a detailed list of all the roads that would be closed to the general public from 4am to 10am:

Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail,

Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail,

S.P. Mukherjee Marg from H.C. Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk,

Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort,

Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg Vehicle parking restrictions Commuters without parking labels for the Independence Day rehearsal and celebrations have been advised to avoid several roads during the restricted hours. These include:

C-Hexagon India Gate,

Copernicus Marg,

Mandi House,

Sikandra Road,

W-Point, A-Point,

Tilak Marg,

Mathura Road,

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg,

Netaji Subhash Marg,

Jawaharlal Nehru Marg,

and Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate. Other roads which may be affected As per the Delhi Police Traffice Advisory, other affected stretches include Esplanade Road, Ring Road near Rajghat and Shanti Van, and the Ring Road slip road to Salim Garh Bypass.

Restrictions will also be imposed around Ring Road from Subhash Park to ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

Only vehicles with authorised labels or passes will be permitted to enter the restricted zone.

What are the alternate routes to take? As alternate routes for travel between the northern and southern parts of the city during the restricted hours, people have been advised to use designated alternative routes.

Routes for North Delhi Commuters travelling to destinations in North Delhi can take the Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, S.P. Mukherjee Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road, and Rani Jhansi Road and vice versa.

Another alternative route is to use the Connaught Place, Minto Road, Bhavbhuti Marg, Ajmeri Gate, Shardhanand Marg, Lahori Gate Chowk, Naya Bazar, Peeli Kothi, and S.P. Mukherjee Marg up to Old Delhi Railway Station, from where commuters can proceed to their destinations in North Delhi or South Delhi.

Another option is to cross the Yamuna using the Nizamuddin Bridge, take Pusta Road, proceed to GT Road, and cross Wazirabad Bridge to reach ISBT and North Delhi, and vice versa, as per the advisory. Routes for Eastern and Western Delhi From the AIIMS Flyover, travellers can take Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Rajghat, Shanti Van, Geeta Colony Flyover, Vikas Marg, Nirman Vihar, and onwards to Anand Vihar.

Another route is from Ashram Chowk via Ring Road, Rajghat, Geeta Colony Flyover, Vikas Marg, Laxmi Nagar, Karkardooma, and onward to Anand Vihar, and vice versa.

A third option from Dhaula Kuan is to proceed via Ring Road, Naraina, Rajouri Garden, Punjabi Bagh, Britannia Chowk, Wazirabad Bridge, Khajuri Chowk, Bhajanpura, Loni Road, and onward to Shahdara.

For the New Delhi Railway Station, those coming from the east can use Vikas Marg, DDU Marg, and Bhavbhuti Marg to reach the station.

From the north-east, the suggested approach is via Yudhistir Setu, New Court Road, Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, and onwards, or alternatively via Mori Gate, Pul Dufferin, S.P. Mukherjee Marg, and Qutub Road. Bus routes To Kaudia Pul, Red Fort, and Old Delhi Railway Station: Buses will go via ISBT Bridge (Yudhistir Setu) and end at Boulevard Road near Mori Gate. They will return via Boulevard Road, U-turn at Mori Gate, and ISBT Bridge.

Buses will go via ISBT Bridge (Yudhistir Setu) and end at Boulevard Road near Mori Gate. They will return via Boulevard Road, U-turn at Mori Gate, and ISBT Bridge. To New Delhi, Connaught Place, and Central Secretariat: Buses will take ISBT Bridge, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Flyover, Rani Jhansi Road, Peshwa Road, Gol Market, and end at Shivaji Stadium Terminal.

Buses will take ISBT Bridge, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Flyover, Rani Jhansi Road, Peshwa Road, Gol Market, and end at Shivaji Stadium Terminal. From South Delhi: Buses will go up to Mandir Marg and return via Upper Ridge Road and Simon Bolivar Marg. Restrictions on goods vehicles, interstate buses Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from 12 midnight on August 14 to 11 on August 15.

Inter-state buses will also not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during the same period.