Delhi traffic advisory for Independence Day dress rehearsal today: DMRC urges commuters to use metro amid closure

Delhi Traffic Police issued a travel advisory for Independence Day dress rehearsal today, 13 August. Traffic restrictions are in place around the Red Fort and will remain effective till 10:00 AM. The authorities advised passengers to plan their journey in advance and avoid restricted roads.
Delhi Traffic Police in a post on X stated, “In view of the Full-Dress Rehearsal of Independence Day–2026 at Red Fort on 13.08.2026, traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in force around the Red Fort from 04:00 AM to 10:00 AM for security and public convenience.”
Besides these restrictions, vehicles which do not have parking labels need to avoid the following stretches:
C- Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmiri Gate & Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta & ISBT Kashmiri Gate via Salimgarh bypass.
Delhi Traffic Police listed some alternative routes that commuters can take which are as follows:
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) urged commuters to use metro services over road trips amid restrictions and closure of key routes. Taking to X, DMRC wrote, “With enhanced security arrangements for the Independence Day full-dress rehearsal and road restrictions in place on 13th August 2026, DMRC appeals to all citizens of Delhi NCR to use the Delhi Metro for their journeys.”
Suggesting that traffic movement will be disrupted due to the dress rehearsal today, it added, “Metro is the safest, fastest, and most reliable way to move across the city during the celebrations. Let’s mark Independence Day responsibly by choosing sustainable public transport.”
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
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