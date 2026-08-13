Delhi traffic advisory for Independence Day dress rehearsal today: DMRC urges commuters to use metro amid closure

Delhi Traffic Police issued a travel advisory for Independence Day dress rehearsal today, 13 August. Traffic restrictions are in place around the Red Fort and will remain effective till 10:00 AM. The authorities advised passengers to plan their journey in advance and avoid restricted roads.
Delhi Traffic Police in a post on X stated, “In view of the Full-Dress Rehearsal of Independence Day–2026 at Red Fort on 13.08.2026, traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in force around the Red Fort from 04:00 AM to 10:00 AM for security and public convenience.”
Besides these restrictions, vehicles which do not have parking labels need to avoid the following stretches:
C- Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmiri Gate & Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta & ISBT Kashmiri Gate via Salimgarh bypass.
Delhi Traffic Police listed some alternative routes that commuters can take which are as follows:
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) urged commuters to use metro services over road trips amid restrictions and closure of key routes. Taking to X, DMRC wrote, “With enhanced security arrangements for the Independence Day full-dress rehearsal and road restrictions in place on 13th August 2026, DMRC appeals to all citizens of Delhi NCR to use the Delhi Metro for their journeys.”
Suggesting that traffic movement will be disrupted due to the dress rehearsal today, it added, “Metro is the safest, fastest, and most reliable way to move across the city during the celebrations. Let’s mark Independence Day responsibly by choosing sustainable public transport.”