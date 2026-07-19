Delhi traffic advisory for Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026 from 20 July: Routes to take and avoid on Monday

Delhi Traffic Police recently issued an advisory ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament which is slated to begin on 20 July. Announcing Special traffic arrangement, the advisory warned against heavy vehicular movement and traffic restrictions in and around the Parliament area.

In a social media post on X on Saturday, Delhi Traffic Police stated, “Special traffic arrangements will be in place during the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026, commencing from 20.07.2026 in the jurisdiction of New Delhi Range.” The advisory listed several routes that the commuters must avoid due to closure and blockade. Traffic Police even provided a list of alternate routes that motorists can take to avoid restricted roads during peak hours.

Also Read | Speaker Birla approves merger of rebel Uddhav-led Sena MPs with Shinde Sena

“In view of the anticipated increase in vehicular traffic movements in the area, and traffic restrictions, the general public is advised to avoid the following roads and junctions, as far as possible, to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel,” the advisory states. Furthermore, Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journey in advance and allow extra travel time. Notably, the monsoon session of Parliament will conclude on 13 August.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What routes should commuters avoid during the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026? ⌵ Commuters should avoid Rafi Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamoraj Marg, Raisina Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Talkatora Road, and several others due to traffic restrictions. 2 What alternate routes can commuters take during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in Delhi? ⌵ Commuters can use alternate routes such as Janpath, Man Singh Road, Akbar Road, Teen Mut Marg, Shanti Path, and others to navigate around the traffic restrictions. 3 Why are there traffic restrictions around the Parliament area during the Monsoon Session? ⌵ Traffic restrictions are in place due to anticipated heavy vehicular movement in the area during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on 20 July 2026. 4 How can commuters stay updated on real-time traffic during the Monsoon Session in Delhi? ⌵ Commuters can follow Delhi Traffic Police on their official website or social media channels for real-time updates and assistance regarding traffic conditions during the Monsoon Session. 5 What should commuters do to ensure smooth travel during the Monsoon Session of Parliament? ⌵ Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, and use the provided alternate routes to avoid restricted roads.

Routes to avoid Routes to avoid are listed below:

Rafi Marg

Motilal Nehru Marg

Maulana Azad Road

K KamorajMarg

Raisina Road

Rajendra Prasad Road

Parliament Street

Ashoka Road

Talkatora Road

Pandit Pant Marg

Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road

Vjay Chowk

Boat Club

R/A Rail Bhawan

R/A Sunehri Masjid

R/APatel Chowk

R/A Boota Singh

R/A Prime Chowk

R/A GRG

R/A Jalebi Chowk

Also Read | Lok Sabha issues advisory on smartwatches, pen cameras for MPs

Routes to take Commuters must take the following alternate routes during restricted traffic hours.

Janpath

Man Singh Road

Akbar Road

Teen Mut Marg

Shanti Path

Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Road

Kamal Ataturk Marg

Panchsheel Marg

Vinay Marg

Outer Circle, Connaught Place

Baba Kharak Singh Marg

R/A Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

Mother Teresa Crescent Road

11 Murti

Sardar Patel Marg For real-time updates and assistance, follow the given below official website and channels of Delhi Traffic Police

Website: https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dtptraffic

Platform X: https://x.com/dtptratffic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dtptraffic

WhatsApp; 8750871493

Helpline Numbers: 1095 / 011-25844444

The all-party meeting convened by the government is taking place today, 19 July, where the Centre is expected to outline its legislative agenda. This meeting, which is a long-standing convention before every Parliament session, began at 11:00 am in the Main Committee Room of Parliament House Annexe. Opposition parties are expected to demand ouster of Union Education Minister Dharemendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak and raise the issue of activist Sonam Wangchuk being shifted to a hospital from the protest site at Jantar Mantar.