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Delhi traffic advisory for Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026 from 20 July: Routes to take and avoid on Monday

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting 20 July, warning of heavy traffic and restrictions in the area. Commuters are advised to avoid certain routes and plan journeys in advance for smoother travel. 

Fareha Naaz
Updated19 Jul 2026, 12:20 PM IST
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Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory detailing traffic arrangements ahead of the Monsoon Session beginning 20 July,
Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory detailing traffic arrangements ahead of the Monsoon Session beginning 20 July,(Hindustan Times)
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Delhi Traffic Police recently issued an advisory ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament which is slated to begin on 20 July. Announcing Special traffic arrangement, the advisory warned against heavy vehicular movement and traffic restrictions in and around the Parliament area.

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In a social media post on X on Saturday, Delhi Traffic Police stated, “Special traffic arrangements will be in place during the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026, commencing from 20.07.2026 in the jurisdiction of New Delhi Range.” The advisory listed several routes that the commuters must avoid due to closure and blockade. Traffic Police even provided a list of alternate routes that motorists can take to avoid restricted roads during peak hours.

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“In view of the anticipated increase in vehicular traffic movements in the area, and traffic restrictions, the general public is advised to avoid the following roads and junctions, as far as possible, to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel,” the advisory states. Furthermore, Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journey in advance and allow extra travel time. Notably, the monsoon session of Parliament will conclude on 13 August.

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AI powered insights from this story

1
What routes should commuters avoid during the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026?

Commuters should avoid Rafi Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamoraj Marg, Raisina Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Talkatora Road, and several others due to traffic restrictions.

2
What alternate routes can commuters take during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in Delhi?

Commuters can use alternate routes such as Janpath, Man Singh Road, Akbar Road, Teen Mut Marg, Shanti Path, and others to navigate around the traffic restrictions.

3
Why are there traffic restrictions around the Parliament area during the Monsoon Session?

Traffic restrictions are in place due to anticipated heavy vehicular movement in the area during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on 20 July 2026.

4
How can commuters stay updated on real-time traffic during the Monsoon Session in Delhi?

Commuters can follow Delhi Traffic Police on their official website or social media channels for real-time updates and assistance regarding traffic conditions during the Monsoon Session.

5
What should commuters do to ensure smooth travel during the Monsoon Session of Parliament?

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, and use the provided alternate routes to avoid restricted roads.

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Routes to avoid

Routes to avoid are listed below:

  • Rafi Marg
  • Motilal Nehru Marg
  • Maulana Azad Road
  • K KamorajMarg
  • Raisina Road
  • Rajendra Prasad Road
  • Parliament Street
  • Ashoka Road
  • Talkatora Road
  • Pandit Pant Marg
  • Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road
  • Vjay Chowk
  • Boat Club
  • R/A Rail Bhawan
  • R/A Sunehri Masjid
  • R/APatel Chowk
  • R/A Boota Singh
  • R/A Prime Chowk
  • R/A GRG
  • R/A Jalebi Chowk

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Routes to take

Commuters must take the following alternate routes during restricted traffic hours.

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  • Janpath
  • Man Singh Road
  • Akbar Road
  • Teen Mut Marg
  • Shanti Path
  • Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Road
  • Kamal Ataturk Marg
  • Panchsheel Marg
  • Vinay Marg
  • Outer Circle, Connaught Place
  • Baba Kharak Singh Marg
  • R/A Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
  • Mother Teresa Crescent Road
  • 11 Murti
  • Sardar Patel Marg

For real-time updates and assistance, follow the given below official website and channels of Delhi Traffic Police

Website: https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dtptraffic

Platform X: https://x.com/dtptratffic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dtptraffic

WhatsApp; 8750871493

Helpline Numbers: 1095 / 011-25844444

The all-party meeting convened by the government is taking place today, 19 July, where the Centre is expected to outline its legislative agenda. This meeting, which is a long-standing convention before every Parliament session, began at 11:00 am in the Main Committee Room of Parliament House Annexe. Opposition parties are expected to demand ouster of Union Education Minister Dharemendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak and raise the issue of activist Sonam Wangchuk being shifted to a hospital from the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

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Opposition parties staged a "walkout" from the all-party meeting after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju extended an invitation to the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI) to participate in the meeting. Suggesting that this move was a violation of the norms, the Opposition alleged that Lok Sabha Speaker had not yet approved the TMC rebel MPs' merger into “so-called NCPI”.

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More

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