Delhi traffic advisory for September 8: Key routes face diversions during BRICS carcade rehearsal

Delhi is set for traffic restrictions on Tuesday evening as authorities conduct a Motor Carcade rehearsal ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory stating that diversions and regulated traffic movement will be implemented across key routes during the rehearsal on September 8 from 7:45 pm to 10 pm.

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "In view of the Motor Carcade Rehearsal on September 08 ,2026, from 19:45 Hrs to 22:00 Hrs, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi.

•Commuters are advised to plan journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use public transport, especially Metro and follow designated diversion routes and instructions from traffic personnel.

•Emergency and essential-service vehicles will receive priority passage."

The rehearsal forms part of the security and traffic preparations being put in place across the national capital for the upcoming BRICS Summit.

Delhi traffic advisory: What commuters need to know With regulated movement expected on key routes during the rehearsal, the traffic police has asked commuters to factor in additional travel time and plan their journeys beforehand.

The advisory also recommends using public transport, particularly the Metro, and following designated diversion routes as well as directions issued by traffic personnel.

Emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage, according to the traffic police.

NDMC steps up preparations across 41 key routes Alongside traffic arrangements, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has stepped up civic preparations across areas expected to see movement of VIP delegates.

NDMC Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said on Sunday that officials are monitoring 41 key routes, including major roads used by VIP delegates and their roundabouts, on a zone-by-zone basis.

Speaking to ANI, Chahal said preparations also include decorative lighting at 17 major roundabouts, along with cleanliness and lighting arrangements around 11 hotel complexes where guests will stay.

NDMC Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said, "...We are monitoring 41 key routes, including major roads used by VIP delegates and their roundabouts, on a zone-by-zone basis. Preparations include installing decorative lights at 17 major roundabouts and ensuring cleanliness and lighting around 11 hotel complexes where guests will be staying. NDMC has illuminated 10 of its own buildings."

Over 15,000 flower pots deployed across key locations The civic body is also adding floral displays, fountains and other visual installations at several locations as part of the preparations for the summit.

Chahal said more than 15,000 flower pots have been deployed across over 15 locations, along with digital and outdoor branding.

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"We have deployed floral displays, fountains, and over 15,000 flower pots across more than 15 locations, alongside digital and outdoor branding. Furthermore, all electrical poles and streetlights have been inspected and are fully functional. Sanitation teams are working round-the-clock across all zones," Chahal added.

The NDMC Vice-Chairperson also said preparations have been made for key commercial areas and markets that summit guests may visit.

Khan Market, Connaught Place among areas prepared According to Chahal, areas including Khan Market, Malcha Marg and Connaught Place have undergone preparations, with routine maintenance and sanitation measures being organised.

"We have made comprehensive preparations for key commercial areas and markets, such as Khan Market, Malcha Marg, and Connaught Place, that guests are likely to visit. Routine maintenance, including mechanized road sweeping and washing, is also fully organized. Mist systems have been installed at five locations, including Lodhi Road, Tilak Marg, and Africa Avenue. We have ensured that the area remains completely free of waterlogging; NDMC has set up pumping arrangements at Baba Kharak Singh Marg and other identified vulnerable points..." he added.

India to host BRICS Summit in New Delhi The Motor Carcade rehearsal is part of preparations for the BRICS Summit 2026, with security and traffic arrangements being coordinated across Delhi.

As BRICS Chair 2026, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.