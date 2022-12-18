Home / News / India / Delhi: Traffic advisory issued ahead of 'Kisan Garjana' rally at Ramleela Ground
Delhi: Traffic advisory issued ahead of 'Kisan Garjana' rally at Ramleela Ground
2 min read.04:05 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
As per the organisers, around 50,000 to 55,000 people are likely to participate in the gathering through 700 to 800 buses, and 3,500 to 4,000 through private vehicles
On Sunday, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory in advance of a "Kisan Garjana" rally at Ramleela Ground. The advisory states that the rally will be held on Monday from 11 am to 6 pm and will be sponsored by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), a branch of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
As per the organisers, around 50,000 to 55,000 people are likely to participate in the gathering through 700 to 800 buses, and 3,500 to 4,000 through private vehicles.
The diversion points are Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, Chaman Lal Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, roundabout Kamala Market to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg and Paharganj Chowk, it said.
The advisory states that traffic restrictions, regulations, or detours may be put in place on the Ranjeet Singh flyover between Barakhamba Road and Guru Nanak Chowk, between Minto Road and the roundabout at Kamla Market, Vivekanand Marg, and JLN Marg (Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk).
On Monday beginning at 9 am, additional areas may also be subject to the same restrictions, including the roundabouts connecting Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road, Paharganj Chowk, and Jandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate.
The aforementioned roads and stretches should be avoided by commuters. According to the advisory, commuters heading to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station, and ISBT should leave early to account for potential delays on the route.
Utilize public transportation to relieve traffic on the roads. Only leave your cars in designated parking areas. Avoid parking along the road because it impedes the flow of regular traffic, the statement added.
BKS said the 'Kisan Garjana' protest march is being organised in Delhi to seek various relief measures for the cultivators to improve their condition.