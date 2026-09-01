Delhi Traffic Advisory: Major diversions today for BRICS motorcade rehearsals; check routes to airport, railway stations

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive advisory for Tuesday, 1 September, in view of the full-scale motorcade rehearsals for the upcoming BRICS Summit.
Commuters are likely to experience heavily regulated traffic movement and should anticipate route diversions between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM across high-security VVIP corridors in New Delhi.
In an X post on Monday, Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance — “Allow extra travel time, use public transport—especially the Metro—and follow diversion routes and instructions of traffic personnel.”
Traffic movement will be restricted or temporarily halted on major central corridors, including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Mathura Road, Janpath, Ashoka Road and Shanti Path.
Key areas to avoid include:
To avoid significant delays, the traffic police suggested that commuters travelling to major transit hubs budget substantial extra travel time and follow designated alternate routes.
The Delhi Metro is strongly recommended for all airport and city travel during the advisory window.
To avoid significant delays, Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to alter their travel plans during the restricted window.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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