Delhi Traffic Advisory: Major diversions today for BRICS motorcade rehearsals; check routes to airport, railway stations

Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance — “Allow extra travel time, use public transport—especially the Metro—and follow diversion routes and instructions of traffic personnel.”

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated1 Sep 2026, 07:05 AM IST
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Traffic movement will be restricted or temporarily halted on major central corridors, including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Mathura Road, Janpath, Ashoka Road, and Shanti Path.
Traffic movement will be restricted or temporarily halted on major central corridors, including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Mathura Road, Janpath, Ashoka Road, and Shanti Path.(AI-generated image (Gemini))

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive advisory for Tuesday, 1 September, in view of the full-scale motorcade rehearsals for the upcoming BRICS Summit.

Commuters are likely to experience heavily regulated traffic movement and should anticipate route diversions between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM across high-security VVIP corridors in New Delhi.

In an X post on Monday, Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance — “Allow extra travel time, use public transport—especially the Metro—and follow diversion routes and instructions of traffic personnel.”

Also Read | India to push for common standards, AI rules at expanded Brics meet

Affected routes

Traffic movement will be restricted or temporarily halted on major central corridors, including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Mathura Road, Janpath, Ashoka Road and Shanti Path.

Key areas to avoid include:

  • Mathura Road Access: Traffic is strictly not allowed towards Mathura Road from Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point), under the Lodhi Flyover, or under the Oberoi Flyover.
  • C-Hexagon & India Gate: Vehicles on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Janpath are restricted from moving towards C-Hexagon and the Outer Circle of CP.
  • Central Intersections: At Mandi House, movement is blocked towards Feroz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road, and Copernicus Marg.
  • South & Diplomatic Avenues: Traffic on the Dhaula Kuan Flyover cannot proceed towards Sardar Patel Marg. Vehicles on the Moti Bagh Flyover are blocked from entering Shanti Path.

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Alternative travel routes to airport and railway stations

To avoid significant delays, the traffic police suggested that commuters travelling to major transit hubs budget substantial extra travel time and follow designated alternate routes.

The Delhi Metro is strongly recommended for all airport and city travel during the advisory window.

For Airport Travel (T1 / T2 / T3)

  • From Gurugram: Use NH-48 connecting to Rao Gajraj Singh Marg, or take Old Delhi Gurugram Road connecting to UER II.
  • From Dwarka: Take Sector-22 to Dwarka Road and use the new UER II tunnel directly to T3.
  • From New Delhi & South Delhi: Route through Ring Road to AIIMS Chowk, moving towards Moti Bagh Chowk and RTR Marg.
  • From West, North & East Delhi: Navigate via ISBT Kashmiri Gate or Punjabi Bagh Chowk toward Raja Garden and Najafgarh Road, connecting to UER-II via Dwarka Road.

For Railway Stations

  • New Delhi Railway Station: Approach via ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Boulevard Road, through Ashram Chowk and Ring Road, or via Vande Matram Marg and Panchkuian Road.
  • Old Delhi Railway Station: Travel via ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Ring Road, Ashram Chowk and Ring Road, or take Vande Matram Marg towards the Rani Jhansi Flyover.
  • Hazrat Nizamuddin Station: Access via AIIMS and Ring Road towards Ashram Chowk, or route through ISBT Kashmiri Gate to Ring Road.

Also Read | Railways to quadruple capacity across 11,000 km of key routes

Emergency access

  • Medical and essential services: Ambulances, emergency responders, and vehicles transporting essential utility supplies will be granted priority, obstruction-free passage across all zones at all times.
  • Commercial vehicles: Commercial vehicles are not permitted beyond Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point) towards W-Point.
  • Strict parking rules: Roadside parking for all vehicles is strictly prohibited within 200 meters of controlled roads, and parking is permitted only in authorised facilities.

Plan ahead

To avoid significant delays, Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to alter their travel plans during the restricted window.

  • Take the Metro: The Delhi Metro is the highly recommended alternative. Metro services will continue to operate normally across all stations with zero disruptions.
  • Factor in extra time: Anyone travelling toward major transit hubs (railway stations, airports) must budget substantial extra travel time to account for unexpected holdups.
  • Public transit diversions: Buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws will be subject to temporary diversions to accommodate the VVIP carcade movements, the traffic police said.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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