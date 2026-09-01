Delhi Traffic Advisory: Major diversions today for BRICS motorcade rehearsals; check routes to airport, railway stations

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive advisory for Tuesday, 1 September, in view of the full-scale motorcade rehearsals for the upcoming BRICS Summit.
Commuters are likely to experience heavily regulated traffic movement and should anticipate route diversions between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM across high-security VVIP corridors in New Delhi.
In an X post on Monday, Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance — “Allow extra travel time, use public transport—especially the Metro—and follow diversion routes and instructions of traffic personnel.”
Traffic movement will be restricted or temporarily halted on major central corridors, including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Mathura Road, Janpath, Ashoka Road and Shanti Path.
Key areas to avoid include:
To avoid significant delays, the traffic police suggested that commuters travelling to major transit hubs budget substantial extra travel time and follow designated alternate routes.
The Delhi Metro is strongly recommended for all airport and city travel during the advisory window.
To avoid significant delays, Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to alter their travel plans during the restricted window.