Delhi traffic advisory for February 18 due to AI Summit; check affected routes, diversions

The national capital witnessed massive gridlock, particularly across central and south Delhi. The primary reasons were VIP movements and route restrictions due to the AI Summit currently taking place at Bharat Mandapam. The ongoing wedding season and students heading to exam centres for board exams were among the other contributing factors.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday released a detailed traffic advisory in view of the AI Impact Summit, which began on February 16 and will conclude on February 20. In its advisory, the Delhi Police stated that comprehensive traffic arrangements have been put in place in the interest of public safety and convenience.

Residents and commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid the affected stretches where possible, and allow extra travel time.

Roads Affected: • Sardar Patel Marg

• Mother Teresa Crescent

• Teen Murti Marg

• Akbar Road

• Janpath

• Windsor Place

• Tees January Marg

• Prithvi Raj Road

• Rajesh Pilot Marg

• Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg

• Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover and Dr. Dinesh Chander Dalmia / Bhairon Marg)

• Shanti Path (between R/A Satya Marg up to R/A Kautilya Marg)

• Africa Avenue

• Satya Marg (between R/A Yashwant Place and Shanti Path)

• Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg

Alternate Routes: • San Martin Marg

• Panchsheel Marg

• APJ Abdul Kalam Marg

• Kamal Ataturk Marg

• Aurobindo Marg

• Lodhi Road

• South Avenue Road

• Vandematram Marg

• Barapullah Road

• Ring Road

• Tilak Marg

• Ferozshah Road

• Rafi Marg

• Sansad Marg

• K Kamraj Marg

AI Impact Summit 2026 The AI Impact Summit 2026 holds major importance for India as it is the first large-scale global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South. The event highlights India’s growing role in the global artificial intelligence space and underlines its ambitions to help shape international AI policies and best practices.

Authorities have advised participants to use the Delhi Metro, which will operate as usual during the summit. The nearest metro station to the venue is Pragati Maidan (Gate 10), offering easy access for delegates and visitors.

