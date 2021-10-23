1 min read.Updated: 23 Oct 2021, 11:42 AM ISTLivemint
Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday advised commuters to avoid Ashram to Badarpur route due to the construction work of Ashram underpass
Listen to this article
The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday advised commuters to avoid Ashram to Badarpur route due to the construction work of Ashram underpass.
"Due to the ongoing construction work of Ashram underpass, Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur is damaged and under repair. Only one lane is operational. To avoid congestion, commuters are advised to avoid this route," the traffic police said in a statement.
It added that vehicles coming on Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan seeking to turn left towards Badarpur are advised to take C V Raman Marg-Mathura Road or Ashram flyover-Capt. Gaur Marg-Modi Mill flyover for Badarpur.
"Likewise, traffic on Mathura Road from Nizamuddin seeking to cross Ashram for Badarpur are advised to turn right and take Capt. Gaur Marg-Modi Mill flyover for their onward journey," the city's traffic police tweeted.