OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic Police asks commuters to avoid Mathura Road
Listen to this article

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday advised commuters to avoid Ashram to Badarpur route due to the construction work of Ashram underpass.

"Due to the ongoing construction work of Ashram underpass, Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur is damaged and under repair. Only one lane is operational. To avoid congestion, commuters are advised to avoid this route," the traffic police said in a statement.

It added that vehicles coming on Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan seeking to turn left towards Badarpur are advised to take C V Raman Marg-Mathura Road or Ashram flyover-Capt. Gaur Marg-Modi Mill flyover for Badarpur.

"Likewise, traffic on Mathura Road from Nizamuddin seeking to cross Ashram for Badarpur are advised to turn right and take Capt. Gaur Marg-Modi Mill flyover for their onward journey," the city's traffic police tweeted.

Moreover, the traffic police asked commuters to refrain from the route between MB Road and IGNOU.

"Cable laying work is going on between Lado Sarai and IGNOU on MB Road, which will affect the traffic. Please refrain from using this route".

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout