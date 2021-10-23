The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday advised commuters to avoid Ashram to Badarpur route due to the construction work of Ashram underpass.

"Due to the ongoing construction work of Ashram underpass, Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur is damaged and under repair. Only one lane is operational. To avoid congestion, commuters are advised to avoid this route," the traffic police said in a statement.

It added that vehicles coming on Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan seeking to turn left towards Badarpur are advised to take C V Raman Marg-Mathura Road or Ashram flyover-Capt. Gaur Marg-Modi Mill flyover for Badarpur.

"Likewise, traffic on Mathura Road from Nizamuddin seeking to cross Ashram for Badarpur are advised to turn right and take Capt. Gaur Marg-Modi Mill flyover for their onward journey," the city's traffic police tweeted.

Moreover, the traffic police asked commuters to refrain from the route between MB Road and IGNOU.

"Cable laying work is going on between Lado Sarai and IGNOU on MB Road, which will affect the traffic. Please refrain from using this route".

एमबी रोड पर लाडो सराय और इग्नू के बीच केबल बिछाने का काम चल रहा है, जिससे यातायात प्रभावित होगा. कृपया इस मार्ग का उपयोग करने से बचें। — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 23, 2021

