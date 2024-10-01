Hello User
Delhi traffic affected due to PM Modi visit to Palwal today; check traffic police advisory

Delhi traffic affected due to PM Modi visit to Palwal today; check traffic police advisory

Livemint

Delhi traffic affected due to PM Modi visit to Palwal today; check Faridabad traffic police advisory

Delhi traffic affected due to travel restrictions because of PM Modi's visit to Palwal in Haryana today.

Traffic in parts of Delhi was affected due to travel restrictions imposed in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Haryana's Palwal district on Tuesday. Several commuters complained about traffic jams and diversions on social media.

Travel restriction

Faridabad Police issued travel advisory restricting the entry of all types of heavy and light motor vehicles (LMVs) into Paliwal district from Faridabad And Delhi during the special hours, according to news website Republic.

The restrictions apply specifically to vehicles travelling on the Agra-Mathura Highway (NH 44).

