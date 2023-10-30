The Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic restriction due to the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra’ which will be organised at Vijay Chowk for two days i.e. 30 and 31 October.

As per the DTP's tweet, “Traffic Advisory In view of 'Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra' at Vijay Chowk on October 30 & 31, 2023, special traffic arrangements have been made. Kindly follow the advisory."

What is ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra'?

This Kalash Yatra is being run across the country under the "Meri Maati Mera Desh Maha Abhiyan" with the aim of remembering the sacrifices and sacrifices of the immortal martyrs. Under this yatra, the soil of the birthplace of immortal martyrs is being taken in Amrit Kalash to the National Martyrs Memorial in Delhi. Under the Amrit Kalash Yatra, 'Amrit Vatika' will be created near the National War Memorial by mixing soil and plants coming from 7,500 urns from across the country, mentioned the official statement. As a tribute to pay respect to freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country, the nationwide "Meri Maati Mera Desh" campaign was launched on 9 August this year.

Delhi Traffic regulations

As per the Delhi traffic police, the movement of traffic has been regulated or diverted around Vijay Chaowk between 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.

As per the advisory, DTP has asked commuters to avaoid the following roads:

-Round About (R/A) Shanti Path/Kautilya Marg

-R/A Patel Chowk

-Bhinder Point Junction

-R/A – GPO

-Aurbindo Chowk

-R/A – RML

-Q point

- R/A GRG

-R/A MLNP

-R/A Mandi House

-R/A RGM

-R/A Firoz Shah/Ashoka Road

-R/A Raja Ji Marg

-R/A Firoz Shah Road/KG Marg

-R/A MAR Janpath

-Mahadev Road

-R/A Rajender Prasad Road/Janpath

-R/A Patel Chowk

-A point

-W Point

It also added that it is expected that there will be rush in Delhi Metro Routes especially on the Yellow and Violet lines and have asked commuters to plan their travel accordingly. Here are the list of metro stations where boarding and deboarding is exected to witness heavy foot fall:

-Sultanpur Ghitorni

-Guru Dronacharya

-IFFCO Chowk

-Qutab Minar.

-Arjan Garh

-Central Sec

-Udyog Bhawan

-Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium