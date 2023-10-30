Delhi Traffic alert! Advisory issued for 2-day ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra’. Details here
Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra: Traffic restrictions in Delhi due to 'Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra' at Vijay Chowk on 30 and 31 October. Commuters are advised to avoid certain roads and expect rush on Delhi Metro routes.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic restriction due to the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra’ which will be organised at Vijay Chowk for two days i.e. 30 and 31 October.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!