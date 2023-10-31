National Unity Day: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic restrictions for the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra’ and ‘Run for Unity’ events held in the national capital today i.e. on 31 October.

Speaking of the events, Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign is a tribute to the soldiers who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. PM Modi will be participating in the programme marking the culmination of Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign's Amrit Kalash Yatra at Kartavya Path today. Ministry of Culture, in an official statement, said that the PM will also address thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris joining the programme from across the country. During the event, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav Memorial during the programme.

The another event, ‘Run for Unity’ is being held to commemorate Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. As per the Delhi Traffic Police, the India Gate C-Hexagon will remain closed from 6.45 am to 9 am today. The run, held as part of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, will be flagged off from Gate Number 1 of Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and is expected to see about 7,700 participants.

Traffic restrictions for Meri Maati Mera Desh programme

Special traffic arrangements have been made for 'Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra' at Vijay Chowk on October 30 & 31. The restrictions will be in place from 8 am to 9 pm.

As per the advisory, DTP has asked commuters to avoid the following roads:

-Round About (R/A) Shanti Path/Kautilya Marg

-R/A Patel Chowk

-Bhinder Point Junction

-R/A – GPO

-Aurbindo Chowk

-R/A – RML

-Q point

- R/A GRG

-R/A MLNP

-R/A Mandi House

-R/A RGM

-R/A Firoz Shah/Ashoka Road

-R/A Raja Ji Marg

-R/A Firoz Shah Road/KG Marg

-R/A MAR Janpath

-Mahadev Road

-R/A Rajender Prasad Road/Janpath

-R/A Patel Chowk

-A point

-W Point

-Minto Road

-Under Geeta Colony Flyover

-Dhaula Kuan flyover

-AIIMs chowk

-Ashram Chowk

-Under Moti Bagh Flyover

-Neela Gumbad

-Sarai Kale Khan

-RA Dayal Chowk

-R/A Kautilya Marg

-ISBT Kashmiri Gate

-Outer Ring Road- Signature Bridge Junction

It also added that it is expected that there will be rush in Delhi Metro Routes especially on the Yellow and Violet lines and have asked commuters to plan their travel accordingly. Moreover, the movement of HGV/MGV/LGV between ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and I.S.B.T. Kashmiri Gate on Ring Road will be affected from 8 am to 9 pm on 31 October.