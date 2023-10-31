Delhi Traffic Alert! Advisory issued for ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’, ‘Run for Unity’ events. Avoid THESE routes
National Unity Day: Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic restrictions for 'Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra' and 'Run for Unity' events
National Unity Day: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic restrictions for the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra’ and ‘Run for Unity’ events held in the national capital today i.e. on 31 October.
Traffic restrictions for ‘Run for Unity’ event:
DIVERSION POINTS
-Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing
-Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road Crossing
-Shershah Road-Mathura Road Crossing
-Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing
-Pandara Road-Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing
-Q-Point
-R/A Mansingh Road
-R/A Jaswant Singh Road
-K.G. Marg-Firozshah Road Crossing
-R/A Mandi House
Alternate route for General Traffic:
For South to North and vice versa:
-Ring Road - Saral Kale Khan-LP. Flyover - Rajghat.
-Lala Lajpat Rai Marg-Mathura Road-W-Point -A-Point
-Aurobindo Marg - Kamal Ataturk Marg Kautilya Marg - Sardar Patel Marg -Mother Teresa Crescent - R/A RML and continue
-Aurobindo Marg - Aurobindo Chowk - Prithviraj Chowk - R/A MLNP Janpath or Rafi Marg Connaught Place New Delhi Railway Station (Chelmsford Road - Minto Road) .
For East to West and vice versa:
-LP. Marg-A-Point - W-Point - Sikandra Road - Mandi House - Firozshah Road R/A Windsor Place - Ashok Road - Gol Dak Khana - RML - Shankar Road
-NH-09 Ring Road - Bhairon Marg - Mathura Road SBMQ-Point Abdul Kalam Marg and continue
-Ring Road - ISBT Kashmere Gate - Boulevard Road - Rani Jhansi Flyover and continue
-NH-09 - Sarai Kale Khan - Barapula - AllMS-Dhaula Kuan onwards.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!