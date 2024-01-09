In view of the rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade on Wednesday i.e. January 10, traffic in several areas of the national capital will remain affected. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding the arrangement and restrictions in order to ensure the smooth conduct of the rehearsal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the advisory regarding the traffic restrictions, the Delhi Traffic Police said that no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, and Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 7 am to 11.30 on Wednesday.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: Here's how to book parade tickets online, offline from January 10 "Due to Republic Day Parade Rehearsal kindly avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, & Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 07.00 Hrs to 11.30 Hrs on 10-01-2024", Delhi Traffic Police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Notably, this is the sixth time a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations here in the national capital.

Also Read | ‘Welcome to India my brother’, PM Modi receives UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed at airport The India Air Force today said women Agniveer Vayu soldiers will participate in its contingent for the Republic Day parade this year.

Sharing some photos of women Agniveer Vayu soldiers on X (formerly known as Twitter) the IAF said “Proud to wear the blues. Proud to march together. Proud to be a part of Republic Day 2024." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Rashtrapati Bhavan today said there will be no change of guard ceremony between January 13 and 27, due to the rehearsals for the Republic Day parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards (PBGs) to take charge.

"The change of guard ceremony will not take place between January 13 and 27, 2024 (i.e. January 13, 20 and 27) due to rehearsals of the Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat ceremony," it said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

