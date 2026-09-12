Delhi traffic alert ahead of India vs Afghanistan T20I on Sunday, 13 September; check roads to avoid, diversions

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the India-Afghanistan T20 cricket match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13.

Traffic restrictions, diversions and parking regulations will be enforced in and around the stadium from 2 pm onwards. The advisory has been issued amid the ongoing BRICS Summit in the national capital.

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In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police said, “In connection with the India–Afghanistan T20 Cricket Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 13.09.2026, traffic restrictions, diversions and parking regulations will be in place in and around the stadium area from 1400 hrs onwards.”

Which roads could face restrictions? According to the advisory, restrictions may be introduced on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk and JLN Marg, depending on traffic conditions.

The movement of goods vehicles will also be curtailed along specified stretches of Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and DDU Marg.

People have been advised to use alternative routes wherever possible and plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays.

How should spectators reach the stadium? Matchgoers have been asked to use routes corresponding to their designated entry gates.

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Gates 1-8 can be reached via Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Gates 10-15 can be accessed from JLN Marg near the Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal.

Gates 16-18 can be approached from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near the petrol pump.

The traffic police have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel through the stadium area and make suitable arrangements before setting out.

Also Read | BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Sept 12

"Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid unnecessary travel through the match venue area, use alternate routes wherever feasible and follow the directions of traffic personnel," the advisory said.

The Delhi Traffic Police also urged spectators attending the match to use only designated entry points, parking areas and app-based taxi pick-up and drop-off points.

"Spectators are requested to use only designated entry, parking and app-based taxi pick-up/drop-off points. For real-time traffic updates, follow the official social media handles of Delhi Traffic Police," it said.

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The advisory comes ahead of the opening T20I between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with the traffic police expecting increased movement of spectators and vehicles around the venue.

"Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules, and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion," Delhi Traffic Police said.

The traffic police advised commuters to follow instructions from personnel deployed in the area and use alternate routes wherever feasible to avoid congestion during the match.

The India-Afghanistan first T20I is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13.

(With inputs from agencies)

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