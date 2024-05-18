Delhi Traffic Alert! Avoid THESE roads for PM Modi-Rahul Gandhi election rallies today. Details here
Delhi Police makes special traffic arrangements for political rallies by PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi on May 18. Commuters advised to avoid certain roads. Security beefed up with 4-layer cordon involving SPG and local police.
Delhi Police has made special traffic arrangements in the national capital ahead of two major political rallies for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first poll meeting in North East Delhi, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign at the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency today.