Delhi Police makes special traffic arrangements for political rallies by PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi on May 18. Commuters advised to avoid certain roads. Security beefed up with 4-layer cordon involving SPG and local police.

Delhi Police has made special traffic arrangements in the national capital ahead of two major political rallies for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first poll meeting in North East Delhi, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign at the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Traffic Police wrote, “Traffic Advisory: Special traffic arrangements will be effective around Ram Lila Ground, Ashok Vihar Phase-IV) on 18th May, 2024 from 2:00 PM onwards. Kindly follow the advisory."

Commuters are expected to avoid various roads including Chaudhari Gulab Singh Road, KC Goel Marg, Nahar Singh Marg, Satyawati College Road in Ashok Vihar, Swami Narayan Marg, Nirankari Marg, and others, the advisory read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Traffic Advisory: Special traffic arrangements will be effective around Yamuna Khadar area, Kartarpur (Shastri Park Pusta Road) on 18th May, 2024 from 2:00 PM onwards. Kindly follow the advisory," Delhi Traffic Police wrote in another advisory.

The cops suggested commuters to also avoid travelling on Wazirabad Road including Signature Bridge, Pusta Road from Shastri Park to Khajuri Chowk, and others.

“Since traffic will remain closed on Pusta Road from Shastri Park to Khajuri Chowk on both carriageways from 2 pm onwards till the completion of the program, commuters are advised to go straight on Khajuri flyover towards Loni," the advisory read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Security beefed up in Delhi There will be at least a four-layer security cordon involving the Special Protection Group (SPG), the security wing of the Delhi Police, and the local police, according to two officers familiar with the security arrangements as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Over 2,000 security and traffic personnel will be stationed in and around the venue to manage the crowd, control traffic, and prevent any untoward incidents during the PM's rally.

All security measures, including venue and area scanning, have been completed. A final inspection, involving sniffer dogs, bomb detection and disposal squads, and other relevant teams, will take place on Saturday before the rally begins. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The internal security cordon of the PM will be formed by special protection group commandos, while the Delhi Police's PM security wing officials will be positioned in the second layer of security.

Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora also held a meeting with senior officers to take stock of security arrangements across the national capital on Friday.

