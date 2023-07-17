Delhi traffic police on Monday said that vehicular movement is affected on the outer ring road in the carriageway from Mayapuri Flyover towards Peeragarhi due to the breakdown of a bus. Hence, it advised the commuters to avoid the stretch.

“Traffic Alert! Traffic is affected on Outer Ring road in the carriageway from Mayapuri Flyover towards Peeragarhi due to breakdown of a bus. Kindly avoid the stretch," Delhi traffic police tweeted.

Apart from this, it also informed that traffic is affected in the carriageway from roundabout Punjabi Bagh towards Bharat Darshan Park due to the breakdown of a bus near roundabout Punjabi Bagh.

“Traffic Alert! Traffic is affected in the carriageway from round about Punjabi Bagh towards Bharat Darshan Park due to breakdown of a bus near round about Punjabi Bagh. Kindly avoid the stretch," it further tweeted.

Meanwhile, the national capital has been grappling with the overflowing Yamuna River which caused a flood-like situation over the past few days.

CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited a flood relief camp in Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Mori Gate in north Delhi. He assured them they will provide ad-hoc relief to the people who have lost their important documents, Aadhaar, PAN cards, and other related things.

He said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will also organise a special camp for flood-affected people in Delhi where children would be given textbooks and uniforms that got submerged in the water.

The AAP supremo said that six districts in the city have been affected and the Delhi government has set up relief camps at several places in these six districts. Relief camps were set up in nearby schools and Dharamshalas and facilities for drinking water and toilets were ensured.

On the current situation of the Yamuna River, which is the leading cause of flood in Delhi, CM Kejriwal said that the water is receding.

"Floodwater has been drained out of several areas while few areas are still affected, and efforts are underway to restore normalcy there," he said.