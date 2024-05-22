Delhi Traffic Alert! Avoid THESE routes for PM Modi's election rally in Dwarka today. Check full advisory here
Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for PM Modi's rally in Dwarka, diverting routes like Kargil Chowk, Sector-18, and advising public transport use. Commuters urged to cooperate, plan journeys ahead of Lok Sabha elections on May 22 and polling on May 25.
The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally in southwest Delhi's Dwarka constituency on May 22 for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Bharatiya Janata Party's event will begin at 6 pm at Dwarka Sector-14 DDA Park today.