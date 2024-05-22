Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for PM Modi's rally in Dwarka, diverting routes like Kargil Chowk, Sector-18, and advising public transport use. Commuters urged to cooperate, plan journeys ahead of Lok Sabha elections on May 22 and polling on May 25.

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally in southwest Delhi's Dwarka constituency on May 22 for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Bharatiya Janata Party's event will begin at 6 pm at Dwarka Sector-14 DDA Park today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Traffic Police wrote, “Traffic Advisory: Special traffic arrangements will be effective at DDA Park, Sector-14, opposite Vegas Mall Dwarka, New Delhi on 22.05.2024. Kindly follow the advisory."

The sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for Saturday, May 25, will involve polling for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A look at Delhi traffic advisory Several routes have been diverted including Kargil Chowk, Sector-18, Dwarka; DXR T-point on Golf Course Road; Shani Bazar Roundabout Crossing, Sector-16B, Dwarka; ISKON Chowk, Sector-13, Dwarka; and Sector-16B Crossing.

Commuters have also been suggested to avoid roads like Road No. 201, Om Apartment Chowk, Sector-14, Sector 3/13 Crossing, Sector-3/13 Crossing to Dwarka Mor · Sector-3/13 Crossing to Radisson Blue Hotel up to DXR T Point on Golf Course Road, NSUT T-Point, Rajapuri Crossing, NSUT T-point to Vegas Mall up to Peepal Chowk, Golf Course Road from Sector-16B Crossing to Dhulsiras Chowk, Road No. 205, and Road No. 210.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also advised commuters to use public transport if possible today. The advisory requested Dwarka commuters to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the specified roads if possible and to make the most of public transport to reach their destinations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi Traffic Police expressed gratitude for commuters' understanding and cooperation in reducing traffic congestion during the specified period. Travelers heading to ISBT, railway stations, or airports were advised to plan their journeys with ample time.

The general public and motorists were asked to remain patient, follow traffic rules and road discipline, and comply with directions from traffic personnel at intersections. They were also encouraged to stay informed via the Delhi Traffic Police's official website and social media channels.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!