Delhi Traffic Alert: Avoid these routes today, Check full list
05 Aug 2022, 09:10 AM IST
Delhi Police have made special arrangements and diversions will be suggested on the basis of expected spots of congestion on major roads.
With the Congress party all set to hold a mass demonstration against price rise, unemployment and GST hike, the Delhi Police has issued an advisory stating that the traffic movement will be affected in parts of Lutyens’ Delhi on Friday, according to news agency ANI. The police officials have made special arrangements and diversions will be suggested on the basis of expected spots of congestion on major roads.