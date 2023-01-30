Commuters travelling towards central Delhi from the eastern parts of the national capital and Noida faced heavy traffic due to VIP movement towards and away from Rajghat on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters to avoid certain stretches.

"Traffic is heavy on Vikas Marg, Ring Road near Rajghat due to special traffic arrangements. Kindly avoid the stretch," it tweeted.

Traffic Alert

Traffic is heavy on Vikas Marg, Ring road near Rajghat due to special traffic arrangements. Kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 30, 2023

The nation on Monday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tributes at Raj Ghat in the national capital here.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Others who paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena.

The leaders also attended Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha at Raj Ghat.

Martyrs' Day, which is also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed on January 30 every year in the country to pay tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.