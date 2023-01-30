Home / News / India /  Delhi traffic alert: Avoid these routes, tweets Delhi Police
Back

Commuters travelling towards central Delhi from the eastern parts of the national capital and Noida faced heavy traffic due to VIP movement towards and away from Rajghat on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters to avoid certain stretches.

"Traffic is heavy on Vikas Marg, Ring Road near Rajghat due to special traffic arrangements. Kindly avoid the stretch," it tweeted.

The nation on Monday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tributes at Raj Ghat in the national capital here.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Others who paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena.

The leaders also attended Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha at Raj Ghat.

Martyrs' Day, which is also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed on January 30 every year in the country to pay tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout