Delhi traffic alert: Avoid these routes, tweets Delhi Police

Delhi traffic alert: Avoid these routes, tweets Delhi Police1 min read . 12:54 PM IST
Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters to avoid certain stretches
Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters to avoid certain stretches
Commuters travelling towards central Delhi from the eastern parts of the national capital and Noida faced heavy traffic due to VIP movement towards and away from Rajghat on Monday.
Commuters travelling towards central Delhi from the eastern parts of the national capital and Noida faced heavy traffic due to VIP movement towards and away from Rajghat on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters to avoid certain stretches.
Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters to avoid certain stretches.
"Traffic is heavy on Vikas Marg, Ring Road near Rajghat due to special traffic arrangements. Kindly avoid the stretch," it tweeted.
"Traffic is heavy on Vikas Marg, Ring Road near Rajghat due to special traffic arrangements. Kindly avoid the stretch," it tweeted.
The nation on Monday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tributes at Raj Ghat in the national capital here.
The nation on Monday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tributes at Raj Ghat in the national capital here.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
Others who paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena.
Others who paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena.
The leaders also attended Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha at Raj Ghat.
The leaders also attended Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha at Raj Ghat.
Martyrs' Day, which is also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed on January 30 every year in the country to pay tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.
Martyrs' Day, which is also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed on January 30 every year in the country to pay tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.