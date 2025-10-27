Delhi traffic alert for Chhath Puja: Check 2-day advisory to escape jams, road closures; routes to take and avoid here

Delhi traffic alert for Chhath Puja: The grand festival dedicated to Sun God ‘Surya’ is being celebrated today, October 27. The festive celebrations kicked off on Shashthi Tithi from 6:04 AM. Delhi traffic police issued an advisory for motorists to avoid closed routes and take alternate routes for their journey from Monday afternoon till October 28 morning.

Announcing the special traffic arrangements in place for the special occasion, Delhi traffic police in a post on X stated, “Heavy congestion expected near major ponds in Eastern, Central/North, South/South-East, North-West/Outer & Western Delhi.”

Routes closed Traffic movement along several key routes will be impacted during this period, including MB Road, Kalindi Kunj Khadar Road, Agra Canal Road and Road No 13. Advising the public to be mindful of route diversions, the traffic police urged commuters to use public transport, especially the Delhi Metro and avoid roadside parking.

The advisory dated October 26 states, “Chhath Puja will be celebrated in the N.C.T. of Delhi from 27th October 2025 afternoon till 28th October 2025 morning."

The advisory further notes, "On 27th October, thousands of devotees will congregate at various ponds from the afternoon. Prayers will be offered at sunset. While some devotees may leave after sunset, several will stay overnight at the ponds in tents.”

Alternative routes Traffic movement will be diverted in Bhajanpura, Gandhi Nagar and Khajuri Khas area.

As per the advisory, huge influx of devotees is expected near DND Yamuna Khadar, Satyamev Jayate near Geeta Colony's Shamshan Ghat, Purwanchal Nav Nirman Sangathan, Gandhiu Nagar Chhath Poojan Samiti Naav Ghat, Shyam Ghat of Jagat Puri, Yamuna Ghat's shani Mandir, Kalindi Kunj's Bhola Ghat, Sangam Vihar's Asthal Mandir, Aaya nagar's Khasra no 1575 and Kalindi Kunj's Shiv Ghat, among others.

Advising the public to avoid the routes around Chhath Puja sites, particularly the stretches of MB Road (from Lal Kuan to Tughalkabad Extension), Khadar Kalindi Kunj Road, Agar Canal Road and Road No. 13, the advisory adds, “In Bhanjanpura area, commercial vehicles will not be allowed on GT Road towards Yudhishthir Setu from Shastri Park between 5 PM to 7 PM on 27th October and 5 AM to 7 AM on 28th October 2025.”

It is important to note that Shantivan Loop and Laxmi Nagar to Kailash Nagar Road in Gandhi Nagar area, will remain closed on October 27 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM and on October 28 from 5:00 AM to 7:00 AM. Vehicles will be diverted via Disused Canal Road.

