Delhi traffic alert: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in these areas

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory informing the disruptions in the movements of traffic across the city due to waterlogging in several parts.
As the national capital is witnessing light to moderate rains, which are expected to continue for the next 48 hours, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory informing the disruptions in the movements of traffic across the city due to waterlogging in several parts. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to guide the commuters about the traffic situation.
“Traffic Alert: Waterlogging has been observed on the following place:- 1.Near Hanuman Setu on Shanti van to Hanuman Mandir Carriageway, 2.Libaspur underpass, 3. Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut, 3. CDR Chowk, Mehrauli towards Gurugram, 4. Andheria Mode towards Vasant Kunj, 5. Under Nizamuddin bridge, 6. Singhu Border near petrol pump, 7. MB Road towards Sainik Farm carriageway, Commuters are advised to avoid these stretches," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.
What is causing unseasonal rainfall in September ?
Delhi is experiencing an unusual change in weather as the national capital has never seen intense rainfall during September-end. However, meteorological scientists have found out the reason behind the unexpected rainfall in September.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, the rain is lashing the capital due to a rare interaction of two weather systems — a western disturbance and a low-pressure system — 250km southwest of the city.
The two weather systems may have also delayed the withdrawal of monsoon in the city, the daily added in its report. The full withdrawal of the monsoon over Delhi, which is scheduled for September 25, is now expected to be delayed.
Delhi received 5.6mm of rainfall on Wednesday and 31.2mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm on Thursday.
Rain causes waterlogging in parts of Delhi
Several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region were waterlogged after heavy rain yesterday. With the forecast of more rain in the coming two to three days schools for classes 1-8 are shut in Noida and Gurgaon.
The downpour has disrupted normal life in Noida, Gurgaon and the national capital. Traffic was also affected. On Thursday, heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in several parts of Gurugram, leading to traffic jams. Waterlogging was also reported in several parts of the national capital.
Commuters wade through a waterlogged underpass near Rajiv Chowk in Haryana's Gurugram as rain continues to lash the city.
Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.
IMD predicts more rainfall for Delhi
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a 'yellow alert', cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in the city on Friday.
“A fresh cloud is approaching towards Delhi leading to possibility of light to moderate rainfall at most places with intense spells occasionally at a few places over Delhi and adjoining areas of NCR during next 3-4 hours," the weather office tweeted.
Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in west, central, north, northwest, south and southeast Delhi. Light rain may occur in parts of Delhi over the next two to three days, it said.
Delhi likely to witness rise in dengue cases amid heavy rain
Delhi may witness a rise in the number of dengue cases in the coming weeks after heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging in various parts of the city.
Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital told ANI, "It's raining in Delhi, so dengue cases might rise in the next couple of weeks. Cases so far aren't serious and do not require ICU care. Early diagnosis is helping in the management of cases."
He further advised to wear full-sleeve clothes and to ensure that there is no waterlogging or stagnant water around the house.
The national capital has reported 396 cases of dengue this year so far, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) data. Till September 17, a total of 152 dengue cases have been recorded in this month itself, while 75 cases of dengue were reported in the entire month of August.
The national capital has reported 396 cases of dengue this year so far, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) data. Till September 17, a total of 152 dengue cases have been recorded in this month itself, while 75 cases of dengue were reported in the entire month of August.