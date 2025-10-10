Delhi traffic alert! India vs West Indies cricket match at Arun Jaitley Stadium today; check routes to take and avoid

Delhi traffic alert: India vs West Indies cricket match second Test match is underway at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. As excitement builds after Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat, the traffic snarls outside the stadium are every driver’s worst nightmare. Delhi Traffic Polic dropped a travel advisory for motorists to ensure smooth journey during the match days which will continue till October 14.

Delhi Traffic police in a post on X stated, “In connection with India vs West Indies 2nd Test cricket match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, 10–14 Oct 2025 | 09:00 HRS onwards.”

The traffic advisory came into effect at 7:00 AM today, October 10, and the restrictions will be lifted at 8:00 PM. The traffic curbs will be followed on all days of the match. Affected roads include JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Bahadur Shah and Zafar Marg. This implies that vehicuar movement along Rajghat, Delhi Gate, Turkman Gate and Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk will be impacted.

Traffic restrictions According to the advisory, neither heavy nor commercial vehicles will be allowed on Daryaganj route, BSZ Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk and Asaf Ali Road.

Commuters are advised to avoid the following roads from 07:00 AM to 08:00 PM during match days, the advisory said.

Entry to the stadium is permitted through “Gates 1 to 8 (South) via BSZ Marg , Gates 10 to 15 (East) via JLN Marg, Gates 16–18 (West) via BSZ Marg."

For more information, commuters must refer to the official advisory before setting off for their journey and plan their travel to the destination accordingly.

Check official traffic advisory here:

Where to park your vehicles? Free Parking is available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road. It is important to note that no general public parking is available near the stadium. Vehicles with valid labelled parking permits are not allowed to access stadium parking. The entry of these vehicles is allowed only through Vikram Nagar cut on BSZ Marg near Shahidi Park.

Designated labelled parking is as follows: