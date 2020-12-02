Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory saying that the traffic movement has been closed at Kalindi Kunj Border(both carriageway). "Traffic movement closed at Kalindi Kunj Border(both carriageway). Kindly avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police wrote on Twitter.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also said that the Tikri border, Jharoda Border, Jhatikra Border are closed for any traffic movement due to the ongoing farmers' protest. However, Badusarai Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also said that the Tikri border, Jharoda Border, Jhatikra Border are closed for any traffic movement due to the ongoing farmers' protest. However, Badusarai Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic.

"Available open borders to Haryana are following: Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The Chilla border on Noida-link road is closed for traffic due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar, the Delhi Traffic Police had earlier said today.

Traffic snarls reported amid farmers protest

Farmers at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur intensified their protest today and the cops stepped up security as thousands blocked key gateways into the national capital for the seventh day on the trot, leaving commuters to face a harrowing time.

The protest at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border also led to the closure of a key route connecting the national capital with Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The commuters entering or exiting Delhi faced inconvenience as the protesting farmers blocked key entrances to the city.