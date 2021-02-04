Security has been tightened with the deployment of extra police personnel and the strengthening of barricades due to the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi's borders , leading to traffic congestions on many key roads in the city.

Taking to Twitter, the Additional CP Traffic, Outer Range, Delhi alerted commuters about the closure of borders and suggested alternative roads for travel in the national capital.

Also Read | The health nudge is merely a mirage

Singhu,piau Maniyari,Saboli,Auchandi borders are closed.Lampur, Safiabad,Singhu school&Palla toll tax borders are open. Pl follow alternate route.

Traffic is heavy & diverted from NH44. Pl avoid Outer Ring Road,GTK road& NH 44.@CPDelhi @SplCPTrafficDel @DelhiPolice @dtptraffic — Addl. CP Traffic, Outer Range, Delhi (@dcptrafficouter) February 4, 2021

1) Singhu, piau Maniyari, Saboli, and Auchandi borders are closed.

2) Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are open.

3) Traffic is heavy and diverted from NH44.

4) The Delhi Traffic Police have asked commuters to avoid the Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44.

5) Traffic movement is closed on Raisina Road(both carriageway).

6) Traffic is affected on Aurobindo Marg due to ongoing repair work of subway by PWD.

Workers under the watch of police personnel were recently seen hooking iron rods between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of farmers protesting against the government's new farm laws at the location.

Another portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryana border is practically blocked now as a makeshift cement wall has come up there.

Security has also been beefed up at the Delhi-Ghazipur border, where protesting farmers are also camping for over two months.

Security arrangements continue to be strengthened at the Delhi-UP border site, which is galvanising farmers from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, days after an emotional appeal by Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.

Drones have also been deployed to monitor the protesters.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been camping at Delhi's borders for weeks, seeking a repeal of the three agriculture laws.

They claim that the new laws will weaken the minimum support price (MSP) system. But the Centre says the laws will only give farmers more options to sell their produce.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via