Delhi traffic alert: Massive jam at India Gate, other parts; netizens ask ‘what is happy about the New Year?’

The first day of the year brought along the same old problems as the national capital ushered in the New Year 2026. Traffic movement near India Gate was affected as Delhiites came out in large numbers to celebrate the New Year. A video shared by news agency PTI showed scores of people inside the War Memorial as traffic moved at a snail’s pace outside.

Furious over jam-packed traffic, several people took to social media to share how they had been stuck at the same spot for ‘nearly 45 minutes', while slamming the traffic police for poor management.

A user who goes by the name Parikshitt Malik narrated how areas near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and Gole Market were jammed. “The entire area around Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, Gole Market totally jammed. What is happy about the New Year. Your officials are not managing anything. All roads are jammed. Need urgent action,” Malik wrote on X.

Responding to his tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police’s official X account wrote: “Thank you. TI/Parliament Street Circle, @tiptc63 Mob. No. 8750871433 has been informed, who will look into the matter. You may also contact ACP-T/Connaught Place at Mob. No. 8750871412. @dcptrafficndr03.”

Another user, Ubaid Naeem, wrote: “@dtptraffic no traffic management near Patiala House India Gate, standing at one spot for 45 min.”

Several others echoed similar sentiments and shared how roads were crowded to capacity.

A third user wrote: “Traffic at its peak!!!! Stuck at this point, i.e. Delhi Gate red light near Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, with no movement for an hour. No traffic management at all, tagging Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Lieutenant Governor’s office, Chief Minister’s Office Delhi, and Delhi Police.”

Another user reported a massive traffic jam near Rohini Bawana Road crossing. “Waiting for the past one hour at Rohini Sector 30 red light (Bawana Road crossing),” X user Aditya Kumar Anand wrote.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police had issued a traffic advisory to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in key areas of the city, including Paharganj, Saket, and Connaught Place.

Expecting a large crowd near Connaught Place, the traffic police imposed vehicle restrictions across several areas. The restrictions covered routes beyond Mandi House, Bengali Market, the north foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road, and up to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg Crossing, among other locations.

These restrictions were applicable from 7:00 pm on 31 December until the conclusion of the celebrations.

Traffic restrictions around India Gate Vehicles will be diverted from the following points:

Q-Point

R/AMLNP

R/A Sunheri Masjid

R/AMar-Janpali

Rajpath Rafi Marg

R/A Windsor Place

R/A Rajindra Prasad Road-Janpath

KG Marg-Ferozshah Road

R/A Mandi House

W-Point

Mathura Road-Purana Qila Road

Mathura Road-Sher Shah Road

SBM-Zakir Hussain Marg