Delhi Traffic Alert! Police advises commuters to avoid these routes2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 10:10 AM IST
Traffic Alert: Delhi Police advised commuters to avoid the route of NH-48 in the carriageway from Gurugram towards Dhaula Kuan.
Delhi Police officials on Tuesday informed that the traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 in the carriageway from Gurugram towards Dhaula Kuan. Notably, this is the third incident of traffic jam on this national highway in the past three days. The officials advised people to avoid the route.