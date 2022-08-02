Delhi Police officials on Tuesday informed that the traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 in the carriageway from Gurugram towards Dhaula Kuan. Notably, this is the third incident of traffic jam on this national highway in the past three days. The officials advised people to avoid the route.

The disruption in traffic movement was reported on NH-48 near Rajiv chowk towards Delhi and near Manesar chowk towards Jaipur on August 1 and July 31 respectively, according to Gurugram traffic police.

“Traffic Alert: Traffic is affected on NH-48 in the carriageway from Gurugram towards Dhaula Kuan due to breakdown of a truck at GGR flyover. Kindly avoid the stretch," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

In addition to this, the traffic police officials in the national capital also suggested people to avoid some other routes including Ashoka road, Akbar road due to special traffic arrangements.

“Traffic Alert: Kindly avoid SP Marg, R/A Teen Murti, Akbar Road, Janpath, Ashoka Road and C-hexagon from 1055 hrs to 1130 hrs due to special traffic arrangements," the police further said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that Delhi and Gurugram may soon get skybuses on select stretches of Delhi and Haryana to “reduce traffic as well as pollution". He explained that taking care of the climate is the highest priority for the government.

"I want to start skybuses (mass transit service) from Dhaula Kuan to Manesar and later extend it to Sohna to reduce traffic and pollution," Nitin Gadkari said, without providing more details. The road transport minister said his dream is to reduce import of fossil fuels in India.

Nitin Gadkari also said make green hydrogen from water is the Central government's priority. He emphasised on the need to encourage use of ethanol for transportation purpose. He said ethanol was "economically cheaper, pollution-free and indigenous".

The minister also noted that banning thermal power plants will not be good for the economy.