Delhi traffic alert! Road closures and diversions in place for Martyr’s Day; check routes to take and avoid today

Delhi Traffic Police issued a travel advisory for Martyr’s Day, warning of traffic restrictions near Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. read more to know routes to take and avoid today.

Fareha Naaz
Updated30 Jan 2026, 08:58 AM IST
Delhi Traffic Police will enforce traffic restrictions around Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal from 9:00 AM today.
Delhi Traffic Police will enforce traffic restrictions around Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal from 9:00 AM today.(Hindustan Times)

Delhi Traffic Police issued a travel advisory in view of Martyr’s Day, warning commuters against disruption to vehicular movement on 30 January. On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, specific traffic restrictions around routes leading to Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat, will come into effect at 9:00 AM today which will remain intact till 12:00 noon.

Urging commuters to avoid affected roads and use public transport, the post on X said, “Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements in view of an official function on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day at and around Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat.”

It advised motorists to “park vehicles only at designated parking areas” and report any suspicious object or person on 112. The event will be attended by several dignitaries due to which heightened security arrangements are in place.

Check the detailed advisory to know which routes to avoid and which to take. According to the advisory, traffic will be diverted from the following key routes:

  • ITO Chowk
  • Delhi Gate
  • Guru Nanak Chowk
  • Shantivan Chowk
  • Rajghat DTC Depot
  • IP Flyover

Traffic restrictions and regulations will be in place along the following routes:

  • ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
  • Shantivan Chowk to IP Flyover
  • Delhi Gate to Netaji Subhash Marg on Asaf Ali Road
  • Shantivan Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg
  • Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover
  • Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass

For more information, motorists can refer to official travel advisory of Delhi Traffic Police.

Why is Martyrs' Day observed on 30 January?

Martyrs' Day is being observed on Friday this year. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on 30 January 1948 by Nathuram Godse. He died at the age of 78 in the compound of The Birla House which is now known as now Gandhi Smriti.

To pay homage to Father of the Nation, the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, the Chief of Defence Staff and the three Service Chiefs gather at the samadhi at Raj Ghat memorial on this day. Besides the ritual of laying wreaths, a two-minute silence is observed at 11 am throughout the country in memory of Indian martyrs. The armed forces' personnel blow bugles and sound the Last Post.

