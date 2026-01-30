Delhi traffic alert! Road closures and diversions in place for Martyr’s Day; check routes to take and avoid today

Delhi Traffic Police issued a travel advisory in view of Martyr’s Day, warning commuters against disruption to vehicular movement on 30 January. On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, specific traffic restrictions around routes leading to Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat, will come into effect at 9:00 AM today which will remain intact till 12:00 noon.

Urging commuters to avoid affected roads and use public transport, the post on X said, “Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements in view of an official function on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day at and around Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat.”

It advised motorists to “park vehicles only at designated parking areas” and report any suspicious object or person on 112. The event will be attended by several dignitaries due to which heightened security arrangements are in place.

Check the detailed advisory to know which routes to avoid and which to take. According to the advisory, traffic will be diverted from the following key routes:

ITO Chowk

Delhi Gate

Guru Nanak Chowk

Shantivan Chowk

Rajghat DTC Depot

IP Flyover

Traffic restrictions and regulations will be in place along the following routes:

ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

Shantivan Chowk to IP Flyover

Delhi Gate to Netaji Subhash Marg on Asaf Ali Road

Shantivan Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg

Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover

Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass For more information, motorists can refer to official travel advisory of Delhi Traffic Police.

Why is Martyrs' Day observed on 30 January? Martyrs' Day is being observed on Friday this year. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on 30 January 1948 by Nathuram Godse. He died at the age of 78 in the compound of The Birla House which is now known as now Gandhi Smriti.

