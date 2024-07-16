Delhi traffic alert: Road closures, diversions announced ahead of Muharram Tazia procession

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of Muharram Tazia processions on Tuesday and Wednesday. City buses will be diverted on several routes and those travelling to the Delhi Railway station — especially in the evening hours — have been urged to leave in advance to allow for delays. Meanwhile the India Meteorological Department has predicted ‘generally cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorm’.

The first procession will depart at around 9:00 pm on Tuesday night from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal. According to the advisory, it will pass through Kamra Bangash, Chitli Qabar, Churi Walan, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar and Hauz Qazi.

Another procession will be taken out from Old Police Chowki, Ashok Basti, Qutub Road, Khari Baoli, Lal Kuan, Hauz Kazi, Chawri Bazar and Jama Masjid, and will be taken back on the reverse route.

The tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla and Mehrauli would reach Karbala directly. Processions will also be taken out in East, Northeast, Shahdara, Northwest, Southeast, South and West districts.

“The procession will reform at 11:00 am on July 17 and take the same route and assemble at Kalan Mahal to proceed for Karbala and Jor Bagh,” the Delhi Traffic Police added.

City buses plying on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road and bound for Ajmeri Gate and beyond will be stopped at Aram Bagh and will return via Chitragupta Road-Paharganj.

Buses bound for the New Delhi railway station shall be stopped at Aram Bagh.

Buses bound for Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will take Rani Jhansi Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street and terminate at Udhyan Marg and return via Kali Bari Marg.

Buses coming from East and Central districts to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will take Sikandra Road and terminate at Mandi House. These buses will take Bhagwan Dass Road-Tilak Marg while returning.

Buses coming on Tughlaq Road and bound for Central Secretariat and Connaught Place will be diverted on Prithviraj Road, Q-Point, Man Singh Road, Maulana Azad Road. Their journeys will terminate opposite Vigyan Bhawan and they will return via Janpath.

Traffic Advisory



In view of Muharram Tazia procession on 16.07.2024 & 17.07.2024, certain roads and stretches will experience traffic regulations and diversions. Please follow the advisory to avoid inconvenience.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/2GRPDHiLaX — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 15, 2024