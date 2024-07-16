Delhi traffic alert: Road closures, diversions announced ahead of Muharram Tazia procession

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of Muharram Tazia processions on Tuesday and Wednesday. City buses will be diverted on several routes and those travelling to the Delhi Railway station — especially in the evening hours — have been urged to leave in advance to allow for delays. Meanwhile the India Meteorological Department has predicted ‘generally cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorm’.
The first procession will depart at around 9:00 pm on Tuesday night from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal. According to the advisory, it will pass through Kamra Bangash, Chitli Qabar, Churi Walan, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar and Hauz Qazi.
Another procession will be taken out from Old Police Chowki, Ashok Basti, Qutub Road, Khari Baoli, Lal Kuan, Hauz Kazi, Chawri Bazar and Jama Masjid, and will be taken back on the reverse route.
The tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla and Mehrauli would reach Karbala directly. Processions will also be taken out in East, Northeast, Shahdara, Northwest, Southeast, South and West districts.
“The procession will reform at 11:00 am on July 17 and take the same route and assemble at Kalan Mahal to proceed for Karbala and Jor Bagh,” the Delhi Traffic Police added.
