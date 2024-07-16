Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi traffic alert: Road closures, diversions announced ahead of Muharram Tazia procession

Delhi traffic alert: Road closures, diversions announced ahead of Muharram Tazia procession

Livemint

  • Delhi traffic alert: Road closures, diversions announced ahead of Muharram Tazia procession

Delhi traffic alert: Road closures, diversions announced ahead of Muharram Tazia procession

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Monday ahead of Muharram Tazia processions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“In view of Muharram Tazia procession on July 16 and 17, certain roads and stretches will experience traffic regulations and diversions. Please follow the advisory to avoid inconvenience," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.