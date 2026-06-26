Delhi traffic alert! Roads blocked, diverted ahead of Muharram Tazia procession today — Routes to take and avoid here

Delhi Traffic Police announced road closures and diversions ahead of Muharram Tazia procession on 26 June, Friday. Warning commuters of significant restrictions and diversions across several parts of the national capital, a comprehensive traffic advisory has been issued.

In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police stated, “Special traffic arrangements and diversions will be in place across various parts of Delhi on 26.06.2026 to facilitate the smooth and safe movement of Moharram processions. Commuters are advised to avoid affected stretches, use alternate routes, plan their journeys in advance and follow the directions of Traffic Police personnel deployed on duty.

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Routes to avoid According to the advisory, several key stretches will be affected by the religious procession, including Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road, Pankha Road, Dabri-Palam Road, GT Karnal Road and parts of Central and New Delhi. Traffic diversions and movement restrictions will remain intact throughout the day.

Traffic restrictions around Central Delhi

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What traffic restrictions will be in place for the Muharram Tazia procession in Delhi? ⌵ Traffic restrictions will be enforced across various parts of Delhi on June 26, including road closures and diversions on key stretches such as Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pankha Road, and GT Karnal Road, affecting movement from 12 PM to 10 PM. 2 Which major routes should commuters avoid during the Muharram procession in Delhi? ⌵ Commuters should avoid major routes including Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pankha Road, Dabri-Palam Road, and GT Karnal Road, where significant traffic diversions will occur throughout the day. 3 How can commuters navigate around the traffic disruptions during Muharram in Delhi? ⌵ Commuters are advised to use alternate routes such as Guru Ravidas Marg and Outer Ring Road, while planning their journeys in advance and following Traffic Police instructions. 4 Why is there a public holiday for Muharram on June 26 in Delhi? ⌵ June 26 marks Ashura, the most auspicious day of Muharram, during which Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, leading to public holidays for schools, banks, and government offices. 5 What are the timing restrictions for traffic around Central and New Delhi due to Muharram? ⌵ In Central Delhi, traffic diversions will be in effect from 12 noon to 10 PM, and in New Delhi, restrictions will be enforced from 4 PM to 10 PM, affecting several major routes.

In Central Delhi, diversions will remain in effect from 12 noon to 10:00 PM. Areas around Brijmohan Chowk, Jama Masjid, Cycle Market, Ajmeri Gate, Kamla Market, Paharganj, Jhandewalan, Inderlok, Shastri Nagar, Karnal-T point and Bara Hindu Rao are expected to diversion due to the movement of Tazia processions. Motorists will not be allowed to proceed towards the Zakira Underpass from Inderlok Metro Station during the restriction period.

Traffic restrictions around New Delhi In the New Delhi area, restrictions will be enforced between 4:00 PM and 10:00 PM. Major routes that will be affected, include Connaught Place outer circle, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Rail Bhawan Roundabout, Sunehari Bagh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Tuglak Road and Aurobindo Chowk.

Traffic restrictions on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road Traffic movement on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road will also be diverted at multiple points. Vehicles taking Badarpur, Saket, Chirag Delhi, Guru Ravidas Marg and surrounding routes are likely to face diversions, while movement on Maharshi Valmiki Marg, Raja Ram Marg, Durbal Nath Marg and Dakshinpuri Road might be restricted.

Traffic restrictions on Pankha Road Additionally, half of the carriageway on Pankha Road between Sagarpur T-Point and Uttam Nagar Chowk will remain closed from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Traffic restrictions on Dabri-Palam Road A section of Dabri-Palam Road near the MTNL Office will remain closed from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Traffic restrictions on GT Karnal Road On GT Karnal Road, commercial vehicle movement between Azadpur Chowk and Mukarba Chowk will be restricted or diverted from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM. “No entry of commercial vehicles destined for Azadpur Mandi shall be permitted on the affected stretch during the restriction period,” the advisory said. Over parking arrangement, traffic police said that vehicles will not be allowed to park or halt at restricted stretches nor in the nearby areas.