Delhi traffic alert! Roads blocked, diverted ahead of Muharram Tazia procession today — Routes to take and avoid here

Delhi Traffic Police announced road closures and diversions ahead of Muharram Tazia procession on 26 June, Friday. Warning commuters of significant restrictions and diversions across several parts of the national capital, a comprehensive traffic advisory has been issued.

In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police stated, “Special traffic arrangements and diversions will be in place across various parts of Delhi on 26.06.2026 to facilitate the smooth and safe movement of Moharram processions. Commuters are advised to avoid affected stretches, use alternate routes, plan their journeys in advance and follow the directions of Traffic Police personnel deployed on duty.

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Routes to avoid According to the advisory, several key stretches will be affected by the religious procession, including Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road, Pankha Road, Dabri-Palam Road, GT Karnal Road and parts of Central and New Delhi. Traffic diversions and movement restrictions will remain intact throughout the day.

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Traffic restrictions around Central Delhi

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What traffic restrictions will be in place for the Muharram Tazia procession in Delhi? ⌵ Traffic restrictions will be enforced across various parts of Delhi on June 26, including road closures and diversions on key stretches such as Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pankha Road, and GT Karnal Road, affecting movement from 12 PM to 10 PM. 2 Which major routes should commuters avoid during the Muharram procession in Delhi? ⌵ Commuters should avoid major routes including Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pankha Road, Dabri-Palam Road, and GT Karnal Road, where significant traffic diversions will occur throughout the day. 3 How can commuters navigate around the traffic disruptions during Muharram in Delhi? ⌵ Commuters are advised to use alternate routes such as Guru Ravidas Marg and Outer Ring Road, while planning their journeys in advance and following Traffic Police instructions. 4 Why is there a public holiday for Muharram on June 26 in Delhi? ⌵ June 26 marks Ashura, the most auspicious day of Muharram, during which Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, leading to public holidays for schools, banks, and government offices. 5 What are the timing restrictions for traffic around Central and New Delhi due to Muharram? ⌵ In Central Delhi, traffic diversions will be in effect from 12 noon to 10 PM, and in New Delhi, restrictions will be enforced from 4 PM to 10 PM, affecting several major routes.

In Central Delhi, diversions will remain in effect from 12 noon to 10:00 PM. Areas around Brijmohan Chowk, Jama Masjid, Cycle Market, Ajmeri Gate, Kamla Market, Paharganj, Jhandewalan, Inderlok, Shastri Nagar, Karnal-T point and Bara Hindu Rao are expected to diversion due to the movement of Tazia processions. Motorists will not be allowed to proceed towards the Zakira Underpass from Inderlok Metro Station during the restriction period.

Traffic restrictions around New Delhi In the New Delhi area, restrictions will be enforced between 4:00 PM and 10:00 PM. Major routes that will be affected, include Connaught Place outer circle, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Rail Bhawan Roundabout, Sunehari Bagh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Tuglak Road and Aurobindo Chowk.

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Traffic restrictions on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road Traffic movement on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road will also be diverted at multiple points. Vehicles taking Badarpur, Saket, Chirag Delhi, Guru Ravidas Marg and surrounding routes are likely to face diversions, while movement on Maharshi Valmiki Marg, Raja Ram Marg, Durbal Nath Marg and Dakshinpuri Road might be restricted.

Traffic restrictions on Pankha Road Additionally, half of the carriageway on Pankha Road between Sagarpur T-Point and Uttam Nagar Chowk will remain closed from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Traffic restrictions on Dabri-Palam Road A section of Dabri-Palam Road near the MTNL Office will remain closed from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Traffic restrictions on GT Karnal Road On GT Karnal Road, commercial vehicle movement between Azadpur Chowk and Mukarba Chowk will be restricted or diverted from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM. “No entry of commercial vehicles destined for Azadpur Mandi shall be permitted on the affected stretch during the restriction period,” the advisory said. Over parking arrangement, traffic police said that vehicles will not be allowed to park or halt at restricted stretches nor in the nearby areas.

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Routes to take Guru Ravidas Marg

Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg (Alaknanda Road)

Outer Ring Road

Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg

Jail Road - Tilak Nagar - Najafgarh Road

Road No.201- Sector-1 - Power House - Dabri More

Rani Jhansi Road

Panchkuian Road

Idgah Road

Sadar Thana Road

Vande Mataram Marg

Shankar Road Roundabout

Nala Road - Power House - Sector-1 - Palam Flyover

Raja Nahar Singh Marg

Najafgarh Drain Road

Swami Narayan Marg

New Rohtak Road

Talkatora Road

Sheikh Mujib-Ur-Rehman Marg

KG.Marg

Copernlous Marg

Janpath Road It is important to note that movement emergency vehicles will be facilitated on priority, including Ambulances, Fire Brigade, Delhi Police and other emergency service vehicles. For more details, refer to the official advisory.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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