Delhi Police issues traffic advisory: Avoid THESE routes today as Chehlum procession passes through Southern range

Commuters travelling through South Delhi are being urged to plan their routes carefully today, with the Delhi Traffic Police putting special arrangements and diversions in place across the Southern Range on account of the Chehlum Procession.

Key Stretches To Expect Delays On According to the advisory issued by the traffic authorities, several major roads in the area are likely to witness congestion and slow-moving traffic starting from 2 PM onwards. The affected stretches include Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, Ring Road, B.P. Marg, and the roads connecting to them. Given that these routes see heavy daily traffic even on a normal day, authorities are anticipating longer-than-usual delays through the afternoon and evening.

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What The Advisory Says Sharing details of the arrangement, Delhi Traffic Police took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform commuters about the diversions, noting that the special arrangements would be in effect specifically on August 4, with slow movement expected on the identified roads from around 2 PM onwards.

The police force has laid out a clear set of recommendations for people who need to travel through or near the affected zones. Commuters have been advised to factor in extra time for their journeys and avoid last-minute travel through the identified stretches wherever possible. Wherever feasible, they have also been encouraged to opt for alternative routes rather than driving directly through the diversion zones, in order to steer clear of the congestion altogether.

Metro Recommended For Hassle-Free Travel Given the scale of the expected disruption, the Traffic Police has specifically recommended that commuters consider using the Delhi Metro instead of road transport for a smoother and more predictable commute. Since Metro services typically remain unaffected by ground-level traffic diversions, this option is being positioned as the most reliable way to avoid delays tied to the procession route.

Travellers Headed To Airports, Stations And Hospitals Told To Plan Ahead The advisory places particular emphasis on commuters with time-sensitive travel plans. People heading toward railway stations, airports, or hospitals have been specifically told to build in sufficient buffer time for their journeys, given the likelihood of slower traffic movement in the affected corridors during the specified window. This is a standard precaution during large-scale religious or ceremonial processions, where road closures or partial diversions can significantly alter regular commute times, particularly for those with fixed travel schedules such as flight departures or medical appointments.

About The Chehlum Procession Chehlum, also referred to as Arbaeen or Chehlum in different regions, is observed roughly forty days after Ashura and holds deep religious significance for the Shia Muslim community, marking the culmination of a mourning period tied to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain. In several Indian cities, including Delhi, the occasion is marked by organised processions that move through designated routes, drawing large gatherings of devotees. Given the scale of participation such processions typically attract, local traffic and law enforcement authorities routinely coordinate special arrangements to manage the movement of both the procession and regular commuter traffic simultaneously.