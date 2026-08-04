Delhi Police issues traffic advisory: Avoid THESE routes today as Chehlum procession passes through Southern range

Commuters travelling through South Delhi are being urged to plan their routes carefully today, with the Delhi Traffic Police putting special arrangements and diversions in place across the Southern Range on account of the Chehlum Procession.

Key Stretches To Expect Delays On According to the advisory issued by the traffic authorities, several major roads in the area are likely to witness congestion and slow-moving traffic starting from 2 PM onwards. The affected stretches include Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, Ring Road, B.P. Marg, and the roads connecting to them. Given that these routes see heavy daily traffic even on a normal day, authorities are anticipating longer-than-usual delays through the afternoon and evening.

Advertisement

Also Read | Delhi Police says no FIR yet against minor who abused PM Modi during CJP protest

What The Advisory Says Sharing details of the arrangement, Delhi Traffic Police took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform commuters about the diversions, noting that the special arrangements would be in effect specifically on August 4, with slow movement expected on the identified roads from around 2 PM onwards.

The police force has laid out a clear set of recommendations for people who need to travel through or near the affected zones. Commuters have been advised to factor in extra time for their journeys and avoid last-minute travel through the identified stretches wherever possible. Wherever feasible, they have also been encouraged to opt for alternative routes rather than driving directly through the diversion zones, in order to steer clear of the congestion altogether.

Advertisement

Metro Recommended For Hassle-Free Travel Given the scale of the expected disruption, the Traffic Police has specifically recommended that commuters consider using the Delhi Metro instead of road transport for a smoother and more predictable commute. Since Metro services typically remain unaffected by ground-level traffic diversions, this option is being positioned as the most reliable way to avoid delays tied to the procession route.

Advertisement

Travellers Headed To Airports, Stations And Hospitals Told To Plan Ahead The advisory places particular emphasis on commuters with time-sensitive travel plans. People heading toward railway stations, airports, or hospitals have been specifically told to build in sufficient buffer time for their journeys, given the likelihood of slower traffic movement in the affected corridors during the specified window. This is a standard precaution during large-scale religious or ceremonial processions, where road closures or partial diversions can significantly alter regular commute times, particularly for those with fixed travel schedules such as flight departures or medical appointments.

About The Chehlum Procession Chehlum, also referred to as Arbaeen or Chehlum in different regions, is observed roughly forty days after Ashura and holds deep religious significance for the Shia Muslim community, marking the culmination of a mourning period tied to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain. In several Indian cities, including Delhi, the occasion is marked by organised processions that move through designated routes, drawing large gatherings of devotees. Given the scale of participation such processions typically attract, local traffic and law enforcement authorities routinely coordinate special arrangements to manage the movement of both the procession and regular commuter traffic simultaneously.

Advertisement

Staying Updated The Traffic Police has urged residents and daily commuters to keep an eye on its official communication channels for real-time updates on the situation, particularly as conditions on the ground can shift through the course of the day depending on the pace and scale of the procession. Commuters relying on cab services or personal vehicles have also been advised to check live traffic updates before setting out, especially if their route passes anywhere near the Southern Range.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Delhi Police issues traffic advisory: Avoid THESE routes today as Chehlum procession passes through Southern range