Delhi Traffic Alert! Security beefed up around sensitive areas after explosion near Red Fort; check routes to avoid

Delhi blast on Monday in a moving car that killed around 9 and injured around 20 people sent shivers down the spine. The high-intensity blast near the iconic Red Fort gutted several vehicles and the sound of the explosion was so strong that it was heard kilometres away. In the wake of the blast, Delhi Traffic Police announced road closure and diversions.

Routes closed Traffic movement along Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut will be restricted. The traffic restrictions came into effect at 6:00 AM today and will remain intact until further notice.

"On 11.11.25, Due to exigencies, traffic restrictions & diversions will be in place in both the carriageways and service roads Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut, the advisory states.

Urging commuters to take alternative routes, traffic police said, “Commuters are advised to avoid these routes from 06:00 AM to till further order and use alternative roads for a hassle-free journey.”

It added, “No vehicles shall be allowed on Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut on that day and vice versa.”

Security has been beefed up not only in Delhi but also in other states and cities. Vigilance has been increased around sensitive areas including airport, Delhi Metro, heritage sites, government buildings and other key installations.

The the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in a post on X stated, “In the wake of the explosion in a vehicle near Red Fort Metro station, installations secured by CISF in the National Capital Region (NCR) including Delhi Metro, Red Fort, Government Buildings and IGI Airport have been placed on high alert. The situation is being constantly monitored and personnel are on standby.”

US Embassy in India issued a security alert and travel advisory for its citizens, urging them to be vigilant and take adequate measures before venturing into public places. Describing the list of precautionary measures and actions to take, the US Embassy said, "Avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk in Delhi and crowds; monitor local media for updates; be aware of surroundings; stay alert in locations frequented by tourists."

Here's what happened on 10 Nov near Red Fort "The blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car in which three people were sitting. We have not found any pellet or puncture in the body of the injured, which is unusual in a blast. We are investigating all angles," PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

In connection with the blast, Delhi Police registered a case under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.