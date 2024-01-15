The traffic movement in the national capital can remain disrupted for the next few days as Delhi Police has announced that traffic will be restricted at several locations near Kartavya Path due to the rehearsals of the Republic Day 2024 parade. The police officials said that to ensure uninterrupted movement of the parade on Kartavya Path, the traffic will remain restricted around the area.

Republic Day 2024 will be celebrated on 26 January and like every year a magnificent parade will be organised on the occasion. French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest of the Republic Day 2024 parade during which various states will showcase their culture through a tableau.

Ahead of the parade, the security forces will conduct rehearsals at Kartavya Path on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

Traffic to remain disrupted in these locations

Delhi Police advisory said that the traffic will be restricted at Kartavya Path-Rafi Marg Crossing, Kartavya Path-Janpath Crossing, Kartavya Path-Mansingh Road Crossing, and Kartavya Path-C Hexagon from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The stretch between Vijay Chowk and India Gate will also remain closed for traffic, the police advisory added.

As a result, traffic congestion is anticipated on these thoroughfares, and drivers are urged to adhere to the instructions provided by traffic law enforcement officers. Individuals are also encouraged to preplan their travels to minimize any potential inconvenience, as stated in the advisory.

Alternative routes

Delhi Police advisory said that motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path, and going to New Delhi and beyond should take Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent- roundabout RML - Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street - Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi/New Delhi.

For Friday also, the Delhi Police released guidelines concerning traffic constraints around India Gate in central Delhi for a duration of four days, owing to the rehearsal activities for the Republic Day parade.

