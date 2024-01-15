Delhi Traffic Alert: THESE roads to remain blocked due to Republic Day parade rehearsals. Check alternative routes
The traffic movement in the national capital can remain disrupted for the next few days as Delhi Police has announced that traffic will be restricted at several locations near Kartavya Path due to the rehearsals of the Republic Day 2024 parade. The police officials said that to ensure uninterrupted movement of the parade on Kartavya Path, the traffic will remain restricted around the area.