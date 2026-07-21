Delhi traffic alert today: Routes to take and avoid amid farmers' protest at Kishan Ghat — List of key routes affected

Delhi Traffic Police issued a travel advisory for Tuesday, 21 July, ahead of protest at Kishan Ghat. Traffic restrictions and diversions came into effect at 8:30 AM today as Punjab farmers are slated to stage protest against the proposed India-US trade deal.

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In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police stated, "Commuters are advised to avoid the affected routes around Satyagrah Marg, Velodrome Road, Rajghat DTC Depot Road and adjoining areas. Those travelling to the Airport or Railway Stations are requested to plan their journeys well in advance. "The authorities further urged commuters to park only at designated parking areas and use navigation apps for real-time traffic updates.

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Routes to take and avoid Vehicular movement will be diverted from the following routes:

Delhi Gate

Rajghat Crossing

Guru Nanak Chowk

Shantivan Chowk

Rajghat DTC Depot

IP Flyover

Lifted of affected key routes are provided here:

Satyagrah Marg

Velodrome Road

Rajghat DTC Depot Road

Rajghat DTC Bypass Road

Surrounding roads and adjoining stretches

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What traffic routes should be avoided due to the farmers' protest at Kishan Ghat? ⌵ Commuters are advised to avoid routes around Satyagrah Marg, Velodrome Road, Rajghat DTC Depot Road, and surrounding areas due to traffic diversions implemented for the protest. 2 Why are farmers protesting at Kishan Ghat in Delhi today? ⌵ Farmers are protesting against the proposed India-US trade deal, which they believe would negatively impact agricultural interests and the economy. 3 How can commuters get real-time traffic updates during the protest in Delhi? ⌵ Commuters are encouraged to use navigation apps for real-time traffic updates and to follow directions from traffic police to navigate the affected routes. 4 What should commuters plan for if traveling to the airport or railway stations during the protest? ⌵ Commuters heading to the airport or railway stations should plan their journeys well in advance to avoid delays caused by the protest and traffic restrictions. 5 Should commuters park on the roadside during the farmers' protest in Delhi? ⌵ No, commuters should avoid roadside parking, as it obstructs traffic flow; vehicles must be parked only in designated areas.

The public advisory further notes:

Commuters travelling towards the Airport, Railway Stations and adjoining areas are advised to plan their journey in advance, personnel deployed at the spot.

Follow the directions of Traffic Police apps for real-time and, affected routes the advisory period.

Park vehicles only at designated. parking areas.

Avoid roadside parking as it obstructs the smooth flow of traffic.

Use navigation traffic updates and, where possible, avoid the affected routes during the advisory period All you need to know about farmers' protest in Delhi today Besides Punjab, farmers from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha are also expected to join the rally. The mega rally called by the Desh Bachao Morcha will include members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, BKU Ekta Sangharsh, Azaad Kisan Morcha and other farmer organisations.

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According to protesting farmers, cheaper agricultural imports into India under the India-US trade deal agreement, would adversely affect farmers, agricultural labourers, livestock rearers, small traders and the country's agricultural economy. The farmers seek withdrawal of the proposed trade pact to safeguard the interests of farmers and the common people.

On Monday, scores of farmers assembled at Beas a day before the scheduled protest. The convoy gathered at Fatehgarh Sahib–Sirhind for the night and is expected to enter Delhi through the Shambhu border. As per media reports, around 550 farmers' unions and social organisations from across the country will participate in the demonstration.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni, who was headed to Delhi for a farmers' "mahapanchayat", was detained by Haryana police in Kurukshetra. According to spokesperson of the outfit, Prince Waraich, Charuni's vehicle was intercepted by police on National Highway-152D, near Pehowa, PTI reported.

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Farmers gathered at the toll plaza on the Hisar-Chandigarh stretch of the national highway in Thana village and launched a sit-in after after the news of Charuni's detention surfaced. Haryana police detained some BKU (Charuni) members in Ambala after they blocked the toll plaza and have tightened security at the Shambhu border point between Haryana and Punjab.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.