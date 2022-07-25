Delhi traffic alert: Traffic likely to be hit in these major routes tomorrow. Check details here2 min read . 08:14 PM IST
- Major roads in parts of central, east, northeast Delhi and its bordering areas will likely witness traffic snarls on Tuesday
The Delhi Police have informed that major roads in parts of central, east, northeast Delhi and its bordering areas will likely witness traffic snarls on Tuesday in the wake of kanwariyas returning to their native places through the national capital. The Kanwar yatra had kicked off on July 14 and will conclude on July 26. Additionally, the Delhi Police said that the traffic movement in central Delhi is likely to be affected on Tuesday amid Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is being questioned in connection with the National Herald newspaper money-laundering case.
Notably, special arrangements have been made by the police in coordination with its traffic and civic bodies across the border and other areas of Delhi to mitigate the situation. With the ongoing Parliament session, adequate security and traffic arrangements have been made to deal with any "contagious situation" which may arise, the police told PTI. According to a senior police official, in Shahdara district, adequate and proper arrangements have been put up since the kanwar yatra started and from Tuesday kanwariyas would return to their native places, hence staffs have been deployed already along their routes.
"Most of them (kanwariyas) in our district are expected to come through Apsara border, where there has been heavy deployment and extra pickets have been placed and temple areas where they might offer water are also being taken care of," he told PTI. It is worth noting that the kanwariyas are devotees of Lord Shiva and as part of the kanwar yatra, kanwariyas from different parts of the country collect water from the Ganga river at Haridwar in Uttarakhand to offer at Shiva temples back home.
Another senior police official, in northeast Delhi, there has been a peak in number of kanwariyas since Monday as tomorrow (Tuesday), they would start offering water at Shiva temples in the areas while returning home. "We have strengthen the roads through which kanwariyas are passing by, GT road coming through Uttar Pradesh and those coming from Wazirabad area have been deployed with extra force. We have strengthened our arrangements on these roads. Each and every crossing on these road is manned by police officials," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
