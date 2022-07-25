Notably, special arrangements have been made by the police in coordination with its traffic and civic bodies across the border and other areas of Delhi to mitigate the situation. With the ongoing Parliament session, adequate security and traffic arrangements have been made to deal with any "contagious situation" which may arise, the police told PTI. According to a senior police official, in Shahdara district, adequate and proper arrangements have been put up since the kanwar yatra started and from Tuesday kanwariyas would return to their native places, hence staffs have been deployed already along their routes.