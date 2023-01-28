For the Beating Retreat ritual at Vijay Chowk, Delhi Police has made elaborate traffic preparations, according to officials on Saturday. The Republic Day celebrations officially come to a close on January 29 with the Beating Retreat ritual. According to a warning, there will be no through traffic on January 29 from 2 pm to 9.30 pm and Vijay Chowk would stay blocked.

For those visiting Vijay Chowk to view lights, parking will be given behind water channels between Rafi Marg and "C" Hexagon (after 8 pm). Drivers are urged to abide by the law, pay attention to traffic officials' instructions, and stay informed by following the traffic police on social media, Twitter, and by calling their helpline.

Rafi Marg will be closed to traffic between Sunehri Masjid and Krishi Bhawan roundabouts, as well as beyond Dara Shikoh, Krishna Menon Marg, and Sunehri Masjid in the direction of Vijay Chowk. According to the alert, there will be a restriction on traffic on Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and "C" hexagon.

Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa "T" Point, Lodhi Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road, and other routes are advised to commuters, according to the statement.

In order to accommodate the vehicles of invitees and onlookers and to avoid traffic congestion on roads around the ceremony's locations and India Gate, the buses will be diverted off their regular routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on January 29, the advisory said.

The commuters are advised to make maximum use of metro services while planning their journey in the vicinity of New Delhi, it added.

(With agency inputs)