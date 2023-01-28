Delhi: Traffic blocked in Vijay Chowk, check all route changes for Beating Retreat ceremony1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Elaborate traffic arrangements are in place for the Beating Retreat ceremony in Delhi.
For the Beating Retreat ritual at Vijay Chowk, Delhi Police has made elaborate traffic preparations, according to officials on Saturday. The Republic Day celebrations officially come to a close on January 29 with the Beating Retreat ritual. According to a warning, there will be no through traffic on January 29 from 2 pm to 9.30 pm and Vijay Chowk would stay blocked.
