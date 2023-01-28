For the Beating Retreat ritual at Vijay Chowk, Delhi Police has made elaborate traffic preparations, according to officials on Saturday. The Republic Day celebrations officially come to a close on January 29 with the Beating Retreat ritual. According to a warning, there will be no through traffic on January 29 from 2 pm to 9.30 pm and Vijay Chowk would stay blocked.

