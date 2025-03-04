Delhi vehicle owners can clear pending traffic fines on March 8 during the National Lok Adalat 2025. This initiative follows a collaboration between the Delhi Traffic Police and Delhi District Courts to address traffic challans through Special Evening Court Sessions, reported Hindustan Times on Tuesday.

How to settle pending dues in Lok Adalat? The challan can be downloaded from the official Delhi Police website before March 8, 2025. It will be available on the website from March 3 at 10 am onwards.

Please note only 60,000 challans can be downloaded per day. Hence, 1,80,000 challans can be downloaded till March 8 with the link will be activated after March 3.

After downloading the challan, you must review the notice details, such as the amount due, date, etc. Select the icon next to the fine you wish to pay.

You then have to choose a convenient payment method. After the transaction is completed, you will receive a confirmation through SMS on your registered phone number.