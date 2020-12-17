Delhi: Traffic disrupted on key routes as farmers stay put at border points

The ongoing protest against the government's new farm laws has entered Week 4 with thousands of farmers camping at border points of the national capital.

There was a disruption of traffic movement on key routes in Delhi today, the 22nd day of the farmers' protest, to demand the repeal of the three new Agri marketing laws.

Thousands of farmers camping at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points have led to the closure of several routes in the national capital.

Several roads blocked, DTP issue advisory for other routes

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed. So commuters have been asked to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax borders, while traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road, they said.

The Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH-44 should be avoided, the police said.

Those travelling to Haryana can take Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders, the DTP added.

Gazipur border also remains closed for traffic coming from Gaziabad to Delhi. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopra borders, they added.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court said that it will form a committee to resolve the deadlock.

On 16 December, the apex court observed that the govt's talks with the protesting farmers have "not worked apparently" and were bound to fail, and said it will form a committee having representatives of both the sides, but the agitating leaders dismissed it as no solution.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

