Commuters in the national capital Delhi might face some inconvenience because of the closure of specific roads on Friday. The Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters regarding the closure of roads on Twitter.

The Traffic police said that because of the protest march organised by members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) against the Centre's farm laws Jharoda Kalan border will remain shut on Friday.

ट्रैफिक अलर्ट

झाड़ोदा कलां बॉर्डर दोनो रास्ते किसान आन्दोलन की वजह से बैरिकेटिंग लगा कर बंद कर दिया है, कृपया इस मार्ग के प्रयोग से बचेl — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 17, 2021

Besides, the road from Sardar Patel Marg to Dhaula Kuan has been closed for traffic due to the farmers' movement.

"The traffic coming from Gurgaon to Sadar Patel Marg and the traffic coming from Narayan to loop has also been diverted towards Ring Road Moti Bagh, the traffic will remain heavy," the traffic police said in another tweet.

ट्रैफिक अलर्ट

सरदार पटेल मार्ग से धौला कुआँ जाने मार्ग को किसान आन्दोलन की वजह से ट्रैफिक के लिए बंद कर दिया है, कृपया इस मार्ग के प्रयोग से बचे l — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 17, 2021

Traffic going from Pusa roundabout towards Shankar Road has also been diverted towards Pusa Road, the traffic police added.

Traffic Alert



राउंड अबाउट पुसा से शंकर रोड की तरफ जाने वाला ट्रैफिक पुसा रोड की तरफ डायवर्ट किया गया हैI — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 17, 2021

It also said that Gurdwara Rakabganj Road, RML Hospital, GPO, Ashok Road,and Baba Kharak Singh Marg would also witness heavy traffic.

ट्रैफिक अलर्ट

गुरुद्वरा रकाबगंज रोड, आर एम् एल हॉस्पिटल , जी. पी. ओ., अशोका रोड , बाबा खड़क सिंह मार्ग पर ट्रैफिक किसान आन्दोलन की वजह से भरी रहेगा l कृपया इन मार्गो के प्रयोग से बचे l — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 17, 2021

A senior police officer said, "Members of Shiromani Akali Dal have gathered at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj on Friday morning because of a protest march organised by them against the farm laws."

Due to a demonstration called by farmers to assemble at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, police pickets have been placed in precaution at different areas in the national capital.

The SAD under the leadership of its President Sukhbir Singh Badal had given a call to take out the march starting from Gurdwara Talab Ganj Sahib to Parliament House against the "anti-farmer" laws passed by the Central government.

